Hawaii State

Marconews.com

10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'

Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
NME

15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023

New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
Popculture

Classic Monster Movie Getting Unexpected Reboot

Composer Michael Giacchino will direct a remake of Them!, the 1954 monster movie classic, for Warner Bros. Giacchino recently showed off his skills behind the camera with Disney+'s Marvel Halloween special Werewolf at Night. He made his professional directing debut with a 2019 episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Them!...
Popculture

New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date

The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
Daily Collegian

The worst movies of 2022

In honor of 2022 coming to a close, I thought it would be fitting to compile a list of some of the worst movies I watched this year. I know, commemorative year-end lists are typically a collection of the year’s best moments. However, in good conscience, I can’t bring myself to write such a list when most of the films I watched this year were downright horrendous. Therefore, in order to protect moviegoers everywhere, I’ve decided to curate a list of five films that one should avoid at all costs, in no specific order.
Collider

Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023

2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
GoldDerby

Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake

After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again

There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
The Independent

‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success

James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
Collider

10 Best Horror Movies From 'Down Under,' According to Rotten Tomatoes

Australia is infamous for its deadly wildlife and vast stretches of empty land where it is easy for one to get lost. This harsh environment makes the country perfect for a horror movie setting, and countless films have done just that. From serial killers to zombies, various sub-genres of horror have tackled the land down under, with more than a few proving to be breakout successes as they go on to conquer the rest of the world.
ComicBook

M3GAN Producers' Next Horror Movie Gets Cast and Release Date

Now that M3GAN is a critical and commercial success, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster have their eyes set on their next collaboration. Tuesday, the production houses announced Night Swim, a feature film based on the short film of the same name. According to a brief synopsis shared by Deadline, the picture is a supernatural thriller examining the "hidden source of terror" surrounding a family's backyard swimming pool.
24/7 Wall St.

Biggest Movies People Can’t Wait to See in 2023

According to the business news site Marketplace, as of Dec. 5, only 66 movies had gone into general release in America in 2022, down more than a third from 2019 – and many of those had only brief theatrical showings or went straight to streaming. Have we lost the habit of going to movie theaters […]
thedigitalfix.com

Avatar is not a superhero movie, says James Cameron

Avatar 2 might have just come out after a 12-year gap, but James Cameron has made it clear that the 2022 movie, the predecessor of which is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, is just the beginning of a multi-sequel franchise. In an interview with Korean film critic...
Syracuse.com

New movies in 2023: The best films coming out this year

What are the best new movies coming out in theaters this year?. New films in 2023 include superhero fare like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Marvels,” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; blockbuster action titles ranging from “Mission: Impossible 7″ and “Fast X” to “John Wick: Chapter 4″ and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” For the family, mark your calendars for “Barbie,” “The Little Mermaid” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

