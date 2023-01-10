ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towamencin Township, PA

sanatogapost.com

Giant Market Programs Benefit Pottsgrove Students

STOWE PA – Students and families in the Pottsgrove School District and others across Pennsylvania will benefit from the 2023 edition of the “feeding school kids initiative,” launched Thursday (Jan. 5, 2023) with a $250,000 commitment from The Giant Company. Its Giant, Martin’s, and Giant Heirloom supermarkets are participating for a third year in two programs to help eliminate childhood hunger.
STOWE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley Health Network acquires world-class medical research and education facility

The Lehigh Valley Health Network has acquired a word-class anatomical research and education facility in an effort to boost its medical school program. The health network announced last week the acquisition of Venel Institute Medical Education and Research Center, 261 Brodhead Road, in Hanover Township, Northampton County. The facility — in existence for more than a decade — includes a 3,000-square-foot surgical operating wet lab with 16 stations; various simulated operating rooms; a boardroom; 50-seat auditorium; locker rooms and a café, according to its website.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19

Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania city among nation’s worst for traffic delays

(NEXSTAR) – Drivers across the U.S. are spending significantly more time stuck in traffic than during the height of the pandemic, a new study suggests. INRIX, a data and analytics firm specializing in transportation, published the results of its Global Traffic Scorecard on Tuesday. The full report includes not only INRIX’s ranking of the most congested cities for drivers across the world, but also the most congested traffic corridors in several of the countries studied — and plenty of major U.S. metro areas are near the top (if not at the top) of the lists.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Thin blue line flag causes controversy in Montgomery County

WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County community is debating whether a variation of a flag should be displayed on township property. While some see the thin blue line flag as a symbol of support for police, others say it is offensive and goes against Black Lives Matter.The flag is used in the logo for the Springfield Township Police Association, an organization separate from the township, but comprised of township police officers.In December, the board voted to block a total ban, but on Monday, a proposed policy to restrict its display among employees and on township property pitted neighbors against...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Community Alert: Attempted burglary on 2100 block of Welsh Road

The Abington Township Police Department recently put out a Community Alert regarding an attempted burglary on the 2100 block of Welsh Road in Abington. According to police, on January 9 at approximately 6:30pm a window was pried open in order to gain access to the home. Detectives are currently investigating...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA

