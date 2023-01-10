Read full article on original website
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks CrimePhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Penn
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
sanatogapost.com
Giant Market Programs Benefit Pottsgrove Students
STOWE PA – Students and families in the Pottsgrove School District and others across Pennsylvania will benefit from the 2023 edition of the “feeding school kids initiative,” launched Thursday (Jan. 5, 2023) with a $250,000 commitment from The Giant Company. Its Giant, Martin’s, and Giant Heirloom supermarkets are participating for a third year in two programs to help eliminate childhood hunger.
Granddaughter of former Pennsylvania governor to lead family business
The granddaughter of the late former Pennsylvania Gov. George Leader and his wife, Mary Jane Leader, has been named president and CEO of the family business. Meredith Mills will now take over the top spot at Country Meadows Retirement Communities and Ecumenical Retirement Community. Mills takes over for her uncle,...
These are the top fast food chains in Pa.’s college towns, says study
When you’re a college student on a budget (or just coming home from a night out), sometimes fast food is simply the way to go. And when it comes to college towns in Pennsylvania, students seem to have their own fast food chains of choice. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania’s favorite...
Abington COVID-19 Vaccine Scientist Believes mRNA Technology is Capable of Fighting Many Diseases
While even the majority of scientists working on mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 were shocked by its effectiveness, Katalin Karikó, an Abington biochemist and one of the pioneers of mRNA technology research, did not expect anything less, writes Stephen Buranyi for the WIRED. “There was no nail-biting,” she said. “I...
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
Lehigh Valley Health Network acquires world-class medical research and education facility
The Lehigh Valley Health Network has acquired a word-class anatomical research and education facility in an effort to boost its medical school program. The health network announced last week the acquisition of Venel Institute Medical Education and Research Center, 261 Brodhead Road, in Hanover Township, Northampton County. The facility — in existence for more than a decade — includes a 3,000-square-foot surgical operating wet lab with 16 stations; various simulated operating rooms; a boardroom; 50-seat auditorium; locker rooms and a café, according to its website.
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
One of Heavy Metal’s Most Influential Figures is Coming to Bucks County. Here’s What to Know
The frontman is regarded as one of the most important people in the heavy metal scene. One of the important musicians in the heavy metal genre will be making an appearance in Bucks County in the near future. Max Cavalera, the former frontman of Brazilian metal legends Sepultura, will be...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
aroundambler.com
Fort Washington FC assists with building fire in Abington, basement fire in Horsham
On January 2 at approximately 9:35am, Fort Washington Fire Company’s SD88-1 and RIT team were dispatched to a large fire at SPS Technologies in Abington. SD88-1 helped the situation by providing interior ventilation. Later that day, at approximately 4:20pm, Fort Washington Fire Company’s Tower 88 responded to and assisted...
Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19
Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
Phillymag.com
Controversy Erupts After Main Line Cops Tase Black Woman in Wawa Parking Lot
Plus: Eagles playoff tickets go on sale, sell out immediately. But you can still get into the game, assuming you got a nice Christmas bonus. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
Popular Shopping Center in Plumstead Township to be Reopened This Spring
After months of reconstruction and updates, a shopping center in Bucks County will soon be reopened to local shoppers. Jeff Werner wrote about the center of the Doylestown Patch. The Cross Keys Place Shopping Center of Plumstead Township will be reopening sometime this spring. After months of closures for updates...
Shapiro taps superintendent to be Pa. education secretary
PENNSYLVANIA — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania city among nation’s worst for traffic delays
(NEXSTAR) – Drivers across the U.S. are spending significantly more time stuck in traffic than during the height of the pandemic, a new study suggests. INRIX, a data and analytics firm specializing in transportation, published the results of its Global Traffic Scorecard on Tuesday. The full report includes not only INRIX’s ranking of the most congested cities for drivers across the world, but also the most congested traffic corridors in several of the countries studied — and plenty of major U.S. metro areas are near the top (if not at the top) of the lists.
Thin blue line flag causes controversy in Montgomery County
WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County community is debating whether a variation of a flag should be displayed on township property. While some see the thin blue line flag as a symbol of support for police, others say it is offensive and goes against Black Lives Matter.The flag is used in the logo for the Springfield Township Police Association, an organization separate from the township, but comprised of township police officers.In December, the board voted to block a total ban, but on Monday, a proposed policy to restrict its display among employees and on township property pitted neighbors against...
glensidelocal.com
Community Alert: Attempted burglary on 2100 block of Welsh Road
The Abington Township Police Department recently put out a Community Alert regarding an attempted burglary on the 2100 block of Welsh Road in Abington. According to police, on January 9 at approximately 6:30pm a window was pried open in order to gain access to the home. Detectives are currently investigating...
