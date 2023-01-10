ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leck Waste Services Acquires Berks County Hauling Company

Leck Waste Services, a Pennsylvania based solid & liquid waste hauling and recycling company of commercial, industrial, and residential customers, has announced the acquisition of Johns Sanitation Inc., a Fleetwood Pennsylvania based solid waste hauling company. With this acquisition, Leck Waste Services will increase its solid waste collection division by adding 5,000 waste customers in Berks County Pennsylvania.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

North Penn School District Makes Groundbreaking Move to Lower Healthcare Costs, Attract New Teachers

A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One person was trapped after a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309, in front of the entrance for Buffalo Wild Wings, said emergency dispatchers. Crews had to work to get the door of a pickup truck to open so...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Giant Market Programs Benefit Pottsgrove Students

STOWE PA – Students and families in the Pottsgrove School District and others across Pennsylvania will benefit from the 2023 edition of the “feeding school kids initiative,” launched Thursday (Jan. 5, 2023) with a $250,000 commitment from The Giant Company. Its Giant, Martin’s, and Giant Heirloom supermarkets are participating for a third year in two programs to help eliminate childhood hunger.
STOWE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Route 611 to be closed through the summer at Northampton County border

A little more than a month after a rockslide closed Route 611 near the Northampton County border, PennDOT announced more bad news for affected drivers. Heavy rains led to the rockslide Dec. 6 along Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area of Monroe County. The busy road has been closed since then between the Northampton County line and Oak Street in Delaware Water Gap borough.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Thieves Steal More Than $3,000 in Diesel Fuel from Wawa: Police

An upper Bucks County convenience store’s gas station was the target of two successful diesel fuel thefts that occurred at the same pump Wednesday morning, authorities say. According to Hilltown Township Police, the Wawa at 320 N. Rt. 313, Perkasie, was victimized in two separate incidents involving unknown suspects, one of which occurred at about 7:45 a.m. and another which occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m.
PERKASIE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Monroe County ShopRite robbery

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, a caller offers an interesting alternative to goat snuggling at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Another has a take on Monday night's college football championship game. But first, we begin with outrage over a recent robbery spree. If you like Talkback, you'll love...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
READING, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash

A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
