Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks CrimePhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Jefferson Abington Hospital introduces new Safe Center
The hospital’s Forensic Nursing Program is growing, from assisting victims of sexual abuse to helping survivors of all types of crime at their new Safe Center for Crime Victims.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Leck Waste Services Acquires Berks County Hauling Company
Leck Waste Services, a Pennsylvania based solid & liquid waste hauling and recycling company of commercial, industrial, and residential customers, has announced the acquisition of Johns Sanitation Inc., a Fleetwood Pennsylvania based solid waste hauling company. With this acquisition, Leck Waste Services will increase its solid waste collection division by adding 5,000 waste customers in Berks County Pennsylvania.
Popular Shopping Center in Plumstead Township to be Reopened This Spring
After months of reconstruction and updates, a shopping center in Bucks County will soon be reopened to local shoppers. Jeff Werner wrote about the center of the Doylestown Patch.
North Penn School District Makes Groundbreaking Move to Lower Healthcare Costs, Attract New Teachers
A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WFMZ-TV Online
3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One person was trapped after a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309, in front of the entrance for Buffalo Wild Wings, said emergency dispatchers. Crews had to work to get the door of a pickup truck to open so...
sanatogapost.com
Giant Market Programs Benefit Pottsgrove Students
STOWE PA – Students and families in the Pottsgrove School District and others across Pennsylvania will benefit from the 2023 edition of the “feeding school kids initiative,” launched Thursday (Jan. 5, 2023) with a $250,000 commitment from The Giant Company. Its Giant, Martin’s, and Giant Heirloom supermarkets are participating for a third year in two programs to help eliminate childhood hunger.
Spread Bagelry Details Three New Locations Through Spring
Fresh on the heels of its upcoming opening in King of Prussia, Spread has plans to open outposts in Upper Dublin and Ambler around April.
Route 611 to be closed through the summer at Northampton County border
A little more than a month after a rockslide closed Route 611 near the Northampton County border, PennDOT announced more bad news for affected drivers. Heavy rains led to the rockslide Dec. 6 along Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area of Monroe County. The busy road has been closed since then between the Northampton County line and Oak Street in Delaware Water Gap borough.
Montgomery County Is About to Get a Shipment of Something That Will Delight Some, Challenge Others
A large shipment is scheduled to arrive soon at a service center in Miquon. Its delivery will delight area sweets fans but perhaps represent a challenge to residents who resolved to peel pounds in 2023.
sauconsource.com
Thieves Steal More Than $3,000 in Diesel Fuel from Wawa: Police
An upper Bucks County convenience store’s gas station was the target of two successful diesel fuel thefts that occurred at the same pump Wednesday morning, authorities say. According to Hilltown Township Police, the Wawa at 320 N. Rt. 313, Perkasie, was victimized in two separate incidents involving unknown suspects, one of which occurred at about 7:45 a.m. and another which occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m.
Getting Caught Squeaking through Red Lights Is Funding Pedestrian Safety Measures in Montco
PennDOT funds totaling $15 million dollars — much of it sourced from fines associated with running red lights — will go toward making Pennsylvania pedestrians safer. Montgomery County is getting $760,000 of it, reports Anthony Hennen in The Center Square.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Monroe County ShopRite robbery
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, a caller offers an interesting alternative to goat snuggling at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Another has a take on Monday night's college football championship game. But first, we begin with outrage over a recent robbery spree. If you like Talkback, you'll love...
Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Radnor approves preliminary plan for 14-home subdivision in Wayne
Radnor Township Commissioners have given preliminary approval for a proposed 14-home cul-de-sac development along Eagle Road near Strafford Ave. in Wayne, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Main Line Times & Suburban.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
A Gem in Our Own Back Yard: This Montco Community Offers Year-Round Appeal
The enchanting town of Ambleris just thirty minutes away from Philadelphia (and an even shorter commute for Montco residents), but visitors are recognizing the gem as a perfect weekend getaway, writes Beth Price-Williams for OnlyinYourState.
phillyvoice.com
Most Bucks, Montco residents involved in CDC study have moderate to high levels of 'forever chemicals'
A study on PFAS exposure in Bucks and Montgomery counties is underway — and early tests have already flagged high levels of "forever chemicals" in some residents' bloodstreams. The research is part of a larger, national investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into the relationship between...
Jennifer Brown: DA Urges Patience In Case Of Missing Limerick Mom
As Jennifer Brown's disappearance enters its eighth day, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele is asking for the public's patience as detectives investigate. The 43-year-old Limerick mom was supposed to pick her son up at the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4, but was reported missing when she never showed, Daily Voice has reported.
delawarevalleynews.com
Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash
A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
Comments / 0