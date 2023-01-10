Bostik has launched its Contractor Motorcycle Sweepstakes Contest. This coming May, the 2023 National Hardwood Flooring Association (NWFA) Expo will take place in Milwaukee, Wis., the home of two legendary brands within their respective industries, Harley-Davidson and Bostik. During the NWFA Expo, Bostik intends to give away a Harley-Davidson motorcycle to one lucky hardwood flooring contractor!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO