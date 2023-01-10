ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

NJ.com

Spotswood over Allentown - Boys basketball recap

Kiye Walker was on fire from long range, as he buried six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points to spark Spotswood past Allentown 49-46 in Allentown. Spotswood extended its winning streak to four and raised its record to 8-3. Danny Doran scored 13 points, Ryan Kozlosky added 12 and...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Franklin County Free Press

Mellott takes December cheerleading honors

The Penn State Mont Alto cheerleading squad has named sophomore captain Hayley Mellott (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg HS) its December cheerleader of the month. Mellott, a flyer/backspot, was nominated by her teammates for her dedication and willingness to take on new skills.”. “Hayley is an experienced cheerleader, but new to our team...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Boys basketball: Despite struggles, Archbishop Wood eyeing another long postseason run

Archbishop Wood ended up adjusting its early-season goals, but the Vikings don't plan on changing their usual lofty postseason expectations. By the time the Wood boys basketball team dropped to 3-5 overall with Friday's 66-61 home loss to Archbishop Carroll, head coach John Mosco had realized the impact of so few returning leaders and experienced players — senior big man Carson Howard, an East Stroudsburg commit, was the only one to average 18 minutes a game last season.
WOOD, PA

