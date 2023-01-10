Read full article on original website
Spotswood over Allentown - Boys basketball recap
Kiye Walker was on fire from long range, as he buried six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points to spark Spotswood past Allentown 49-46 in Allentown. Spotswood extended its winning streak to four and raised its record to 8-3. Danny Doran scored 13 points, Ryan Kozlosky added 12 and...
Mellott takes December cheerleading honors
The Penn State Mont Alto cheerleading squad has named sophomore captain Hayley Mellott (Shippensburg, Pa./Shippensburg HS) its December cheerleader of the month. Mellott, a flyer/backspot, was nominated by her teammates for her dedication and willingness to take on new skills.”. “Hayley is an experienced cheerleader, but new to our team...
Boys basketball: Despite struggles, Archbishop Wood eyeing another long postseason run
Archbishop Wood ended up adjusting its early-season goals, but the Vikings don't plan on changing their usual lofty postseason expectations. By the time the Wood boys basketball team dropped to 3-5 overall with Friday's 66-61 home loss to Archbishop Carroll, head coach John Mosco had realized the impact of so few returning leaders and experienced players — senior big man Carson Howard, an East Stroudsburg commit, was the only one to average 18 minutes a game last season.
Easton girls soccer’s Baruwa confirmed being one of program’s all-time best
Easton senior forward Aminah Baruwa was named the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference MVP in her final soccer season as a Red Rover. The honor served as a measurement of personal success for the Red Rover senior.
