Archbishop Wood ended up adjusting its early-season goals, but the Vikings don't plan on changing their usual lofty postseason expectations. By the time the Wood boys basketball team dropped to 3-5 overall with Friday's 66-61 home loss to Archbishop Carroll, head coach John Mosco had realized the impact of so few returning leaders and experienced players — senior big man Carson Howard, an East Stroudsburg commit, was the only one to average 18 minutes a game last season.

WOOD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO