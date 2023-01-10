ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Christine Miller
5d ago

Elderly people that have paid their mortgage off shouldn't have to pay property taxes! As for the others on a fixed income the property taxes should be capped. There's to many elderly people losing their homes they have lived in for over 30 plus years due to not being able to afford the property taxes and that is so WRONG!

George Distel
5d ago

Live in Jefferson County In. mine jumped $250. per installment. I went to the courthouse and asked what happened due to the fact that I'm on a fixed income. I was told that the increase was due to the housing market, everything was selling so good that they raised property values. I'm not planning on selling my house any time soon, but there needs to be protection for people on fixed incomes.

John Stark
5d ago

need to do something NOW to help elderly and disabled, next year will be too late for many who will lose their homes because they can't pay the outrageous taxes

