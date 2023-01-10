ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WNCT

Nine regional winners vying for NC Teacher of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nine teachers who recently earned their respective regional teacher of the year award are now looking to win the overall state award. The Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year program has been recognizing outstanding teachers since 1970. The title holder for last year was Leah Carper, an English […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
bladenonline.com

Golden LEAF Scholarship Applications Due March 1

The Golden LEAF Colleges and Universities Scholarship application window is open for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applications are available at CFNC.org. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying rural and economically distressed counties, which includes Bladen County. Applications are due March 1. The awards...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

N.C. Department Of Environmental Quality Rolls Out Online Permitting System

MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is the first division to implement a new online permitting system as part of the Permitting Transformation Program at the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Applications for the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) major permits are now available in the new online system.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

More coverage, fewer bankruptcies: Medicaid expansion could have multiple impacts

(The Center Square) – Recent research shows states that have not expanded Medicaid experience higher levels of medical debt, suggesting a focus on expansion in the North Carolina General Assembly during the current session could benefit thousands in the state struggling with medical bills. Medical debt is among the leading causes of bankruptcy in North Carolina and elsewhere, and research from the Urban Institute last year illustrates how that reality correlates with Medicaid expansion. ...
GEORGIA STATE
publicradioeast.org

New behavioral health resources offered to NC schools at no cost

The North Carolina Department of Health and Humans Services (NCDHHS) launched a free service for schools across the state to address behavioral health needs. To receive the service, schools must be enrolled in StrongSchoolsNC COVID-19 Program, which offers free COVID-19 testing to schools. Since the start of the pandemic, 70%...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Changes possible for NC employees' health plan

Changes may be coming in the next few years for state employees on the State Health Plan. For the first time in decades, a multi-billion-dollar contract to manage the plan is changing hands. Changes may be coming in the next few years for state employees on the State Health Plan....
qcnews.com

State inspectors asking public to check your receipts

North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

NC House session briefly delayed by medical emergency

The opening day of the 2023 state legislative session was delayed briefly in the North Carolina House of Representatives Wednesday when a member had a medical issue. Emergency responders were called for state Rep. William Brisson, R-Bladen. The nine-term lawmaker was helped out of the chamber. Shortly after, he returned to take the oath of office as the House organized for the session.
nsjonline.com

Starting in 2023, no more never-ending states of emergency

RALEIGH — A provision in the state budget changes how emergency orders by the governor will be handled. Per provisions in the 2021-22 budget signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, statewide state of emergency orders now will be limited to 30 days with extensions to such an order requiring concurrence by the Council of State. If concurrence is received, the state of emergency would expire at the 60-day mark unless the General Assembly decides to act.
RALEIGH, NC

