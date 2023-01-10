Read full article on original website
Related
Nine regional winners vying for NC Teacher of the Year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nine teachers who recently earned their respective regional teacher of the year award are now looking to win the overall state award. The Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year program has been recognizing outstanding teachers since 1970. The title holder for last year was Leah Carper, an English […]
bladenonline.com
Golden LEAF Scholarship Applications Due March 1
The Golden LEAF Colleges and Universities Scholarship application window is open for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applications are available at CFNC.org. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying rural and economically distressed counties, which includes Bladen County. Applications are due March 1. The awards...
bladenonline.com
N.C. Department Of Environmental Quality Rolls Out Online Permitting System
MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is the first division to implement a new online permitting system as part of the Permitting Transformation Program at the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Applications for the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) major permits are now available in the new online system.
NC GOP members working on proposal to put restrictions on abortion
Wednesday marked the first day back for lawmakers at the North Carolina legislature. Republican leaders are already working on a proposal to restrict abortion in North Carolina beyond the current 20-week limit. Wednesday marked the first day back for lawmakers at the North Carolina legislature. Republican leaders are already working...
More coverage, fewer bankruptcies: Medicaid expansion could have multiple impacts
(The Center Square) – Recent research shows states that have not expanded Medicaid experience higher levels of medical debt, suggesting a focus on expansion in the North Carolina General Assembly during the current session could benefit thousands in the state struggling with medical bills. Medical debt is among the leading causes of bankruptcy in North Carolina and elsewhere, and research from the Urban Institute last year illustrates how that reality correlates with Medicaid expansion. ...
Q&A: North Carolina Rep. Deborah Ross talks house ethics, George Santos
Rep. Ross addresses her new appointment and the questionable background of newly elected New York congressman George Santos (R) in her latest interview with CBS 17's Russ Bowen.
nsjonline.com
Two NC counties participating in Zuckerberg-linked elections program
RALEIGH — The Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) backed by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has announced it will be sending $80 million to state boards of election over the next five years. CTCL will be feeding the grants through the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence (USAEE), which...
Marijuana, Medicaid, sports betting: Here’s what North Carolina lawmakers could consider this session
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The gavels will start to fall at noon Wednesday when the most recently elected members of the General Assembly – a Republican supermajority in the state Senate and one vote shy of total control in the House – convene to take up the matters that would have much more effect on […]
publicradioeast.org
New behavioral health resources offered to NC schools at no cost
The North Carolina Department of Health and Humans Services (NCDHHS) launched a free service for schools across the state to address behavioral health needs. To receive the service, schools must be enrolled in StrongSchoolsNC COVID-19 Program, which offers free COVID-19 testing to schools. Since the start of the pandemic, 70%...
Jet fuel tax exemption could expire without action from NC General Assembly this year
CHARLOTTE — The price of a gallon of gasoline is often a topic of discussion for many, but a rule affecting the price of jet fuel in North Carolina could have a big impact if it expires without action from the state General Assembly this year. Since 2016, there’s...
North Carolina ranks as fourth highest for monetary loss caused by smoking, study shows
A recent study conducted by WalletHub revealed that smoking costs the average North Carolinian tobacco user over $2.3 million during their lifetime.
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
Changes possible for NC employees' health plan
Changes may be coming in the next few years for state employees on the State Health Plan. For the first time in decades, a multi-billion-dollar contract to manage the plan is changing hands. Changes may be coming in the next few years for state employees on the State Health Plan....
nsjonline.com
N.C. Utilities Commission hears from Duke Energy on Christmas blackouts
RALEIGH — On Jan. 3, the N.C. Utilities Commission heard from Duke Energy Carolinas officials regarding the rolling blackouts experienced by around half a million customers during Christmas last year. “Our operators on Christmas Eve were faced with a series of rapidly evolving events during the morning hours making...
qcnews.com
State inspectors asking public to check your receipts
North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
Low-income household assistance program in North Carolina: Apply to get your money
A report reveals that the most recent rate of unemployment in North Carolina is 3.9%. The previous month, it was 3.8%. It won't be wrong to say that so many people are struggling for their survival. Some have jobs, while others have shelter. Basically, all the facilities, comforts, and resources are hardly available to some people.
NC House session briefly delayed by medical emergency
The opening day of the 2023 state legislative session was delayed briefly in the North Carolina House of Representatives Wednesday when a member had a medical issue. Emergency responders were called for state Rep. William Brisson, R-Bladen. The nine-term lawmaker was helped out of the chamber. Shortly after, he returned to take the oath of office as the House organized for the session.
bladenonline.com
State NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell To Be Grand Marshal Of MLK Parade
North Carolina NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell will be the grand marshal for Monday’s 34th annual MLK parade in Elizabethtown. The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday through downtown Elizabethtown. Line-up for the parade will begin at 9 a.m. at 805 West Broad Street. Dicks Maxwell is the...
nsjonline.com
Starting in 2023, no more never-ending states of emergency
RALEIGH — A provision in the state budget changes how emergency orders by the governor will be handled. Per provisions in the 2021-22 budget signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, statewide state of emergency orders now will be limited to 30 days with extensions to such an order requiring concurrence by the Council of State. If concurrence is received, the state of emergency would expire at the 60-day mark unless the General Assembly decides to act.
wunc.org
Public housing authorities in North Carolina get funds to help people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, awarded over $400,000 to four local public housing authorities in the state. It's aimed at assisting non-elderly disabled people with permanent affordable housing. Families that qualify must have at least one non-elderly disabled member under the age of 62. Wake...
Comments / 1