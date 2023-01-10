Bloomscape Is Offering Up to 30% Off Fiddle Leaf Figs, Monsteras, and More Lush Greenery to Liven Up Your Space

Read full article on original website
Related
Before and After: A Plain White Bathroom Gets a Rustic-Meets-Modern Redo with Cozy Cabin Vibes
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dreaming of a rustic, remote getaway? First, check out these 11 cabins and A-frames that’ll have you yearning for hibernation. And if you can’t go full-on bear mode or don’t have the time to escape to the woods at the moment, you can at least take a few design cues from cabins previously posted on Apartment Therapy. There’s knotty wood galore, plaid and flannel in spades, and fireplaces to fantasize about.
Martha Stewart's Best Winter Bedding Is On Clearance at Macy's & Flannel Sheets, Quilts & More Are Over 65% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The season of merry and bright is officially over and the season of chilly and dark is upon us. Are you prepared for hibernation? If not, Martha Stewart Collection bedding is currently on clearance at Macy’s and you can save hundreds on quilts, flannel sheets, and bedding accessories that will turn your bedroom into your wintertime zen zone. Cozy up in the reversible Martha Stewart Collection Fair Isle Flannel Quilt, which is currently 65 percent off at Macy’s. This grayscale quilt...
You Can Make Your Own Floor Lamp In Under 5 Steps
It’s perfectly custom and beautiful (and gives quite the boho vibe).
9 colorful decor items that are getting us through January
These colorful decor items will help lift your spirits in January and through the rest of winter. Shop colorful rugs, vases, artwork, and lights
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
This Foldable Vacuum Is a Must-Have for Tiny Kitchens, and It’s on Sale (It Has Over 18,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I recently had the pleasure of cleaning up an entire pound of spilled coffee grounds in my freezer. A metal bracket on my (non-functioning) ice maker ripped open the bag, and when I tried to remove the bag, I covered everything below it in a dazzling shower of finely ground debris. Of course, as I pulled out frozen boxes and bags to dust them off in the sink, the grounds only spread farther, compounding a localized accident into a widespread coffee-tastrophe across my kitchen. It was then that I realized: I should invest in a handheld vacuum.
Dr Pepper-Flavored Peeps Are Hitting Shelves Soon, but There’s Only One Place to Get Them
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Every spring, I look forward to all of the brightly colored snacks and candies that line the aisles of the supermarket. From jelly beans to chocolate bunnies and everything Easter bunny-approved, my inner child goes bananas. Out of all these treats, however, there is one in particular that has always caught my attention: Peeps.
Tackle Your Clutter with the Container Store’s Sale on Marie Kondo’s Organizers That Will Spark Joy in Your Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to cleaning house, few cultural icons have inspired joy (and tidy homes) quite like Marie Kondo. Her gentle and minimalist organizational methods have charmed even the most maximalist of decorators the world over, and now you can incorporate them into your home with a touch of her style. If you’ve got some KonMari-ing on your agenda this year, then you’ve got to check out the Netflix star’s line of organizational essentials at The Container Store.
Eco-Friendly Flooring Options Can Making Your Living Space Safer
There are so many factors to research when renovating your home — what kind of paint should you use? And where should you go to buy the best appliances? But have you ever thought about finding the right kind of flooring?. If you're living a sustainable lifestyle, it's important...
All the Best Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop Over This Long Weekend
Kitchn received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. As we get rolling in 2023, you’ve probably taken a look around your kitchen and realized there are a few areas that could definitely use an upgrade. But, if you’re like us, “actually saving money” might be one of your New Year’s resolutions, and snagging new cookware and kitchen gear doesn’t usually jibe with cutting back on spending. However, while the really big end-of-the-year sales may be gone, that just means some of our favorite retailers made room for some fresh sales on a whole new selection of home goods. While you’re relaxing at home this upcoming long weekend, you can score substantial discounts not only on some of our favorite Dutch ovens, stand mixers, and kitchen essentials, but also on incredibly stylish furniture, rugs, and decor. (In fact, you can refresh your entire home with the deals we dug up.)
Le Creuset’s Stovetop Kettle is My Favorite Kitchenware Item — and It’s On Sale Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I love tea. Most people find it quite surprising when I tell them that I don’t even drink coffee. When it comes to having a warm drink in the morning, it’s always going to be tea and there’s not one brand, menu item, or person that could convince me to change that feeling.
Ben & Jerry’s Just Launched a New Flavor with One of Our Favorite Cookie Brands
If I were to make one of those in/out lists (you know the ones that popped up across the internet just prior to our countdown to 2023), number one on the “in” list would be “nostalgia.” A bite that has the power to unlock my fondest memories? I’ll take two, please.
Why You Should Actually Paint Your Hardwood Floors
There are plenty of very good reasons to paint your hardwood floors. Keep reading to discover why you should take on this task in your home.
Elite Daily
Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary
Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
Le Creuset’s Epic Winter Sale Includes Up to 50 Percent Off Dutch Ovens, Cast Iron Skillets, and Nonstick Pans
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to seasonal recipes, I am very much a “grass is always greener” type of cook. In August, after a solid two months of light and refreshing dinners, I can’t wait to dig into a hearty stew. And, in the cold of January, my mind wanders to citrusy salads, chilled slaws, and cool gazpacho. But, before I get ahead of myself, I take stock of what cookware brands are doing with their inventories early in the year, which often looks like them handing out big discounts on their more expensive cold-weather cookware: cast-iron skillets, Dutch ovens, high-quality nonstick pans, and more.
The $32 Drill-Free Amazon Organizer That Creates Pantry Space Out of Thin Air
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re renting, live in a small space — or both — it can be a challenge to figure out what to do with everything you own. Renters can’t always make permanent changes to their homes, and small spaces may call for more creative methods of storage so that rooms don’t look cluttered. Kitchens can especially be difficult due to the sheer number of small items that can accumulate from gadgets to snacks, and tossing them into a drawer can’t be the only option. Pantries are convenient, but even those can be tiny depending on where you live.
Tabitha Brown Is Releasing Her Own Line of Vegan Foods and Kitchenware
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Actress and social media sensation, Tabitha Brown — also known to many as our beloved “Vegan Auntie” — is kicking 2023 off with some news that’s guaranteed to make life easier for you. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 4, Brown revealed to her 4.2 million followers that the launch of a limited time collaboration with Target is on the way. And it’s coming sooner than you think.
dcnewsnow.com
11 best floor lamps
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s amazing what a bit of extra light can do for a room. It can make it seem more cheerful, inviting and warm. With the right floor lamp, you can improve the atmosphere of your space even further by adding some style and personality. From basic designs to eye-catching centerpieces, there’s a floor lamp for every room and every style.
The Kitchn
55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0