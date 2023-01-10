Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels
The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
wearegreenbay.com
New candy store hoping to become a staple in Kaukauna community
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have a sweet tooth, you must make your way down to the Fox Valley as a new candy shop is open for business. Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets held its grand opening on Wednesday and is officially open for business. From cake pops to ice cream, the business sells a variety of candies.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Michaleno’s Pizzeria opens at 4 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023
“My son sent me a text, “Friday the 13th a great time to open up,” and I said, “Ha, ha. Never thought of that, I started dating your mom on Friday April 13, 1979. It’s a day of good luck,” said Herbert. Originally the locally...
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in Wisconsin
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin store location in Ashwaubenon, according to local sources.
Grand opening of Crumbl Cookies location in Ashwaubenon set for Friday
Crumbl Cookies is opening on Friday, January 13, from 8am – 12am at 2308 S Oneida St, Suite 120, Ashwaubenon, WI, 54304
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Announces Open House
The City of Manitowoc has announced an open house for next Wednesday. The public is invited to The Venue at Union Square, located at 702 York Street, where they can learn more about the Comprehensive Plan Update, and the Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is a document...
seehafernews.com
Local Fair Volunteer Honored At Wisconsin Dells
A Manitowoc man was one of four people honored this week as winners of an Outstanding Fair Person Award at the Wisconsin State Fair Convention. Named the District 4 Outstanding Fair Person award winner was Dick Pollen of the Manitowoc County Fair. Pollen is the Vice-Chairman of the County Fair...
Cookie Craze: Crumbl Cookies opens in Ashwaubenon
Friday was a much-anticipated day for cookie lovers in the Green Bay area. It marked the grand opening of the new Crumbl Cookies that just made its new home on Oneida Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Oneida Retail employees collect 800 items for shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Retail employees dropped off a large donation to the Safe Shelter in Green Bay on Friday. Oneida Retail saw a notice from the shelter about items it needed. In response, Oneida hosted a hygiene drive and collected more than 800 hygiene items for residents staying at the shelter. Oneida says it was amazed at the response to the drive.
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
seehafernews.com
Candlelight Hike Planned At Woodland Dunes
A Hike By Candelight is being planned for Woodland Dunes Nature Center in Two Rivers early next month. It’s scheduled for Saturday night, February 4th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jessica Johnsrud, Candlelight Night Coordinator, said “We’re so excited to bring this event back for the community. It’ll be really close to a full moon that night, so that’ll add to the magic of the evening.”
seehafernews.com
115th Annual Meeting Planned For Manitowoc Fish & Game
Manitowoc County Fish & Game Protective Association was founded back in October of 1907 by a group of concerned citizens who felt it was important to protect the natural beauty and resources of this area. This year marks the completion of 115 years of area residents living up to that...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Warming Shelter In Its 3rd Month
A warming shelter to help Manitowoc residents in need has now been open since November 1st. Pastor Matt Sauer was very instrumental in getting this vision to become a reality by relying upon community relationships and partnerships. During an appearance Thursday on WOMT’s “Coolest Coast” with Jason and Tina Prigge,...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Oshkosh
Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is on the west shore of Lake Winnebago, the largest lake contained within Wisconsin. It is named for Menominee Nation Chief Oshkosh, whose people inhabited the area for centuries. Oshkosh is not a large city, at around 66,000 people, but it punches well above its weight in terms of attractions. The city hosts the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Annual Fly-In each year, bringing over 500,000 people and 10,000 airplanes into the Oshkosh area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The average car payment is rising throughout the country, now surpassing $700 per month. Click here to see what the average is locally according to Shoreline Hometown Credit Union. – The Manitowoc County Health Department has released the 2022 Community Health Assessment. Click here to see what was included...
seehafernews.com
Fire Destroys Macht Village Programs Building in Brown County
A major fire yesterday in Brown County completely destroyed a building belonging to Macht Village Programs. Macht Village is an organization that aims to help children with emotional and behavioral needs. Crews rushed to the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence at around 6:30 yesterday morning to battle...
wearegreenbay.com
Chilton first responders complete challenging rescue after man fell in the woods
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders and firefighters in Chilton hiked a half mile into the swamp to rescue a man who fell in the woods on Thursday morning. In a Facebook post by the Chilton Fire Department, authorities shared some details about the challenging rescue that took place near Jefferson Road in the Chilton area.
seehafernews.com
Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference to be Held in Green Bay
The Glacierland Resource Conservation & Development Council is now accepting registrations for the 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference, scheduled for January 28th at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. The Woodland Owners Conference will feature a variety of speakers focusing on topics of interest to private woodland owners.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan Police investigating after shooting outside of restaurant
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are investigating after a shooting outside a restaurant. Officers were called just around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of people fighting and shots fired in the parking lot of the Thai Cafe at 1227 N. 14th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
Comments / 0