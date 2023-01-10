Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is on the west shore of Lake Winnebago, the largest lake contained within Wisconsin. It is named for Menominee Nation Chief Oshkosh, whose people inhabited the area for centuries. Oshkosh is not a large city, at around 66,000 people, but it punches well above its weight in terms of attractions. The city hosts the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Annual Fly-In each year, bringing over 500,000 people and 10,000 airplanes into the Oshkosh area.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO