Texas State

KVUE

Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences

AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4. A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.
KVUE

Here's a look at some odd Texas laws that are still on the books

AUSTIN, Texas — When the 2023 session of the Texas Legislature opened this week in Austin, it was another case of our law-making body facing 21st-century problems under a state constitution that’s 147 years old. The legislature meets only every other year while most state legislatures in the...
KVUE

More than 100 election-related bills filed in 88th Texas legislative session

AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session started on Tuesday. Already, more than 100 election-related bills have been filed, according to former state representative and University of Texas political expert Sherri Greenberg. When the Texas Legislature met in 2021, things got heated. Some Democrats broke quorum and fled...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Buc-ee's prepares to open new Texas location before expansion to Colorado, Missouri

HILLSBORO, Texas — Buc-ee's is doubling down on its commitment to Texas one last time before its 2023 expansion begins. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the newest travel center will break ground in Hillsboro, which is about an hour south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It's the first groundbreaking of the new year with locations coming to Colorado and Missouri later.
HILLSBORO, TX
KVUE

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a clearer...
SELMA, AL
KVUE

What does the bird flu mean for consumers?

AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to egg and poultry, you may notice prices are skyrocketing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noted egg prices are up about 60% compared to a year ago. Inflation plays a role in this but the other reason comes down to the avian...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ERCOT says new weatherization standards helped keep the power grid stable during December's extreme cold blast

AUSTIN, Texas — The power grid manager for the majority of Texas said officials are pleased with last month’s winter storm response, even though it wasn’t perfect. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas ( ERCOT) manages 90% of the power grid in Texas. Parts of West Texas, East Texas and the Panhandle are part of the national grid through Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

EV Live answers questions consumers have about electric vehicles

AUSTIN, Texas — As electric vehicle sales and popularity continue to grow throughout Central Texas, some new customers have been on the fence about buying one due to unanswered questions. EV Live, a program designed by General Motors, is trying to answer the variety of questions that potential customers...
AUSTIN, TX

