Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
Texas teacher association urges more investment into schools from state budget surplus
AUSTIN, Texas — Educators are eyeing the happenings of the 88th Texas Legislative session cautiously and optimistically, as bills surrounding public education are filed and have the potential to lift some burden off their career field. Among those is the Texas State Teachers Association, the biggest teachers union in...
KVUE
Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences
AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4. A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.
KVUE
Here's a look at some odd Texas laws that are still on the books
AUSTIN, Texas — When the 2023 session of the Texas Legislature opened this week in Austin, it was another case of our law-making body facing 21st-century problems under a state constitution that’s 147 years old. The legislature meets only every other year while most state legislatures in the...
KVUE
More than 100 election-related bills filed in 88th Texas legislative session
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session started on Tuesday. Already, more than 100 election-related bills have been filed, according to former state representative and University of Texas political expert Sherri Greenberg. When the Texas Legislature met in 2021, things got heated. Some Democrats broke quorum and fled...
KVUE
88th Texas Legislature: 100+ election-related bills filed
New voting bills have been filed for the 2023 Texas Legislature. Here are some of them.
Texas Comptroller releases broadband map to identify areas for funding in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Comptroller this week released a broadband map to show where in Texas there is access to high-speed internet from data collected by internet service providers. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hager released the Texas Broadband Development Map as a way to help identify the areas of...
KVUE
Here are some strange Texas laws still on the books today
Over the years, legislators have passed some pretty odd laws. Here's a look at a few of them still on the books today.
KVUE
Buc-ee's prepares to open new Texas location before expansion to Colorado, Missouri
HILLSBORO, Texas — Buc-ee's is doubling down on its commitment to Texas one last time before its 2023 expansion begins. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the newest travel center will break ground in Hillsboro, which is about an hour south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It's the first groundbreaking of the new year with locations coming to Colorado and Missouri later.
KVUE
88th Texas Legislature: Political science professor talks what to expect
The 88th Texas legislative session is now underway. Brian Smith, a political science professor at St. Edward's University, explains what Texans can expect.
Here's how an oversight agency says Texas can improve how it regulates electric utilities
AUSTIN, Texas — A state commission tasked with eliminating government waste passed recommendations to lawmakers on how Texas can improve electric power regulation. This stems from the deadly February 2021 winter storm. It left millions without power for days as temperatures remained in single digits. Hundreds died. The Public...
KVUE
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a clearer...
Teen girl who has moved 14 times looking for a forever family
SMITHVILLE, Texas — Moving around from place to place is a common reality for many children in the Texas foster care system. But for some children, it happens more often than for others. Barbara is 16-year-old junior in high school. She has been in foster care since she was...
What does the bird flu mean for consumers?
AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to egg and poultry, you may notice prices are skyrocketing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noted egg prices are up about 60% compared to a year ago. Inflation plays a role in this but the other reason comes down to the avian...
KVUE
ERCOT says new weatherization standards helped keep the power grid stable during December's extreme cold blast
AUSTIN, Texas — The power grid manager for the majority of Texas said officials are pleased with last month’s winter storm response, even though it wasn’t perfect. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas ( ERCOT) manages 90% of the power grid in Texas. Parts of West Texas, East Texas and the Panhandle are part of the national grid through Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).
KVUE
Expert: Consumers will have to wait out egg shortages, price hikes as farms recoup
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anyone out grocery shopping might have noticed empty shelves when they got to the egg aisle, and if not, they probably noticed the higher price tags on the ones still there. This time last year, California consumers were paying $2.55 per dozen. Now the price has...
KVUE
EV Live answers questions consumers have about electric vehicles
AUSTIN, Texas — As electric vehicle sales and popularity continue to grow throughout Central Texas, some new customers have been on the fence about buying one due to unanswered questions. EV Live, a program designed by General Motors, is trying to answer the variety of questions that potential customers...
Comments / 0