New Bedford, MA

Greater New Bedford Weather & Parking Ban Update

Our area is looking at 4 to 6 inches snow and high winds starting from noon Sunday through 7am Monday morning. Today might be a great Sunday to just chill at home and watch the NFL Playoff games (or binge Netflix) We are looking at periods of snow. Temps nearly...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
UMass Dartmouth men’s basketball head coach Brian Baptiste reaches 700 career wins

“The milestone cements Baptiste as the most winningest active coach in Division III basketball. University of Massachusetts Dartmouth men’s basketball head coach Brian Baptiste reached his 700th career win today with a 68-57 road victory over Castleton University. In his 40th season as coach of the Corsairs, Baptiste’s win is the most among all active NCAA Division III coaches and 13th most across all Divisions.
DARTMOUTH, MA

