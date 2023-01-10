Read full article on original website
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods: 'I think it's important for us to know'
Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.
Area school districts closely watching COVID-19 numbers, considering changes to safety protocols
Durham Public Schools and Cumberland County Schools are closely watching COVID guidelines in light of both counties being labeled as high-risk areas for the virus.
New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It
We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
Durham barbeque restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
3 people arrested after police chase, hit-and-run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive. The car struck a police car then crashed into another motorist at the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway before the suspects fled on foot.
RRPD seeks info on beer theft
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the larceny of beer which occurred this morning at Sheetz shortly after 2:15. A man entered the store at the intersection of Old Farm Road and Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and stole a case of Corona. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact...
Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
Assistant DA: Teen charged with murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods shot them as they were running away
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Issiah Mehki Ross, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, appeared in court Tuesday as a judge denied bond and more details were released surrounding the nature of the shooting. Orange County...
Durham police shoot, injure man
A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. Reporter: Sarah...
Mother reacts after bond hearing in connection with murders of Lyric Woods, Devin Clark in Orange County
Tiffany Concepcion, the mother of Devin Clark, talked with WRAL after an emotional court appearance for the 18-year-old charged in the murders of Clark and Lyric Woods. Tiffany Concepcion, the mother of Devin Clark, talked with WRAL after an emotional court appearance for the 18-year-old charged in the murders of Clark and Lyric Woods.
Durham blocks without power, street closed after roof blows off building
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Durham street was closed and multiple blocks were experiencing a power outage after a roof has struck power lines in Durham. North LaSalle Street was closed as roof parts are hanging on power lines on the street and draped over a building. A CBS...
3 men charged with taking nearly $600K worth of merchandise from a Ross Stores warehouse in Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after police say they stole more than $500,000 worth of items from a Ross Stores distribution warehouse in Apex. “It was not your routine theft at a Ross retail store,” Apex Police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney said. Hector Cardoza-Gomez,...
8 families lose homes, belongings in apartment fire
An apartment fire in Rocky Mount on Tuesday forced 25 people out of their homes. An apartment fire in Rocky Mount on Tuesday forced 25 people out of their homes.
High school students killed in Orange County shot while running away, prosecutor says
Issiah Ross will remain locked up without bond, charged with the murders of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, a judge ruled Tuesday.
