Henderson, NC

kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023

Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
CHARLESTON, SC
jocoreport.com

Selma Town Manager Fired

SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
SELMA, NC
K97.5

New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It

  We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
RALEIGH, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD seeks info on beer theft

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the larceny of beer which occurred this morning at Sheetz shortly after 2:15. A man entered the store at the intersection of Old Farm Road and Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and stole a case of Corona. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
APEX, NC
WITN

Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham police shoot, injure man

A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. A shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Durham is currently being investigated. The SBI is assisting the Durham Police Department with the investigation. Reporter: Sarah...
DURHAM, NC

