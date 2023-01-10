Read full article on original website
Hunters Season 2 Enters the 'Nightwing' Era
This story contains spoilers for Hunters. There’ve been a few successful live-action iterations of Dick Grayson, but arguably none as beautiful as Logan Lerman’s. In Hunters, Prime Video’s series about a fictional band of Nazi killers reacting to real-life Operation Paperclip, Lerman plays a kid a lot like Batman’s first sidekick. Jonah Heidelbaum (Lerman) is introduced in the series as a Jewish teen whose meekness masks his quiet strength. After losing his last living guardian, he meets Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), a wealthy man who leads a group of underground Nazi hunters. Through Season 1, Jonah becomes Offerman’s protégé and learns to turn his quiet strength into heroism, standing alongside his leader on their covert mission. The comparisons to the first Robin are apt, with Jonah becoming the wealthy black-clad leader’s sidekick, but now with Offerman on the other side, and Jonah having pivoted his inward strength outward, Season 2's Jonah isn’t Robin anymore. He’s in his Nightwing era.
DCU and Matt Reeves' BatVerse to be Developed as Seperate Entities
The Batman director Matt Reeves is soon meeting with co-CEOs of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran to discuss how their two universes, the DCU and what's now dubbed the BatVerse, will be developed alongside each other. Speaking to Collider, Reeves confirmed that the BatVerse - led by The...
PG-13 vs. R? How M3GAN Opens the Door to Young Horror Fans
Blumhouse's overnight sensation M3GAN has reignited comparisons between "PG-13 horror" and "R-rated horror." Some are quick to downplay PG-13 horror titles because the rating restricts detailed gore or mature themes, failing to comprehend that horror cinema should be available to all ages and tolerances. Others recall the 2000s period, where intentionally grotesque slashers were chopped into mass marketable PG-13 hackjobs — and later released in full as physical media unrated cuts. It's a more nuanced conversation than social media word counts deserve, all swirling around an A.I. "American Girl meets American Psycho" automaton that's giving Chucky's popularity a run for his money with a $30 million premiere weekend box office.
The Last of Us HBO Series Character Guide
HBO's The Last of Us, which is based on Naughty Dog's acclaimed game franchise, is set to debut on January 15, 2023. The story is centered on the post-apocalyptic cross-country odyssey of Joel and Ellie, who must survive against all odds in a world decimated by a mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus which has created a far-reaching infection that transforms humans into raving monsters.
Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night - Official Trailer
A death game where “Game Over” leads directly to death in the real world. Sword Art Online the Movie Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night is coming to theaters this February. Tickets available on Fandango.
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 1 Review
Warning: the following review contains mild spoilers for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, which is now streaming on Crunchyroll. The first new mainline Mobile Suit Gundam series in about seven years (not to mention the first TV series in the franchise to feature a female protagonist), Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is a grand return that doesn’t miss a step. It feels boldly new while maintaining the long-running franchise’s pet themes and interests, when it’s not outright disguising them. From series director Hiroshi Kobayashi (most recently on Netflix’s Spriggan adaptation) plus series composer and screenwriter Ichirō Ōkouchi (Turn A Gundam, Sk8 the Infinity) it hits all of the classic Gundam touchstones from a compelling new perspective -- for starters, with one of the most compelling twists on the formula in that the Aerial suit itself is quite probably a living thing.
How to Watch The Last of Us: Episode Release Schedule and Cast
The verdict is in, and HBO's The Last of Us has landed among the few video game adaptations that successfully transition from the interactive medium to film or television. According to our The Last of Us: Season 1 review, the series takes "the essence of what made the original tale so enduring [and] builds out the world of the game while also switching up some aspects to almost entirely stunning effect."
The 10 Best Shark Movies of All Time
One of my earliest fears was of bodies of water that may or may not be hiding a people-eating shark underneath calm surface views. Shark movies fueled that paranoia by reminding my younger self, over and over, that the world’s natural order could strike at any time. Fin flicks seem so easy a concept — vacationers, boaters, or any group of floaters are hunted by one or multiple sharks — but many examples fail the formula. That’s why I love writing lists like these, to steer moviegoers toward the best of the best. There have been so many shark films since Jaws, but have any surpassed 1975’s famous smash hit?
The Drop Review
The Drop premieres exclusively Jan. 13 on Hulu. The Drop starts off with a bang, literally. It gives us the entertaining basics about young married couple Lex (Anna Konkle) and Mani (Jermaine Fowler), transplants in Los Angeles who are enthusiastically trying to make a baby. But a destination wedding to Mexico with Lex’s old college friends ends up testing their whole relationship once an accident turns their stay into a trip from hell. The smart and witty premise that launches the main conflict ends up getting buried by an ensemble of absurdist friends who don’t really bolster the main story, as much as steal focus from it making for a fractured and uneven exploration of love and potential parenthood.
Women Talking - Official 'Doesn’t Matter What I Think' Clip
Watch a new clip from Women Talking, the movie starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, with Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.
Missing - Review
Missing hits theaters on Jan. 20, 2023. Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick’s Missing rides the success of Searching into another Screenlife adaptation about family members seemingly gone without any trace. Johnson and Merrick served as directors of virtual photography and editors on Aneesh Chaganty’s Searching, now handling both writing and directing duties after Chaganty and co-writer Sev Ohanian hatched a sibling story idea. It’s less a sequel and more a filmmaking reunion — Missing inverts Searching by focusing on a computer-literate 18-year-old whose mother vanishes. Searching stumbles through technological sleuthing (by character design), where Missing puts all the power in someone too comfortable behind a screen. A bold approach, but there’s less suspenseful browser crawling and iMessaging this time around — the “screen” emanates less “life.”
Marvel’s Spider-Man: 6 Awesome Gameplay Mods (PC)
Marvel’s Spider-Man is already a fantastic game, no matter which platform you play it on, but the PC version has some awesome user-generated mods available for use. Here’s 6 of our favorites!. From swinging mods, to combat mods, and even Garfield mods, we’ve got you covered with this...
IGN UK Podcast #679: The Last of Us is Very Good
Cardy has watched all of the first season of HBO's The Last of Us and is here to tell you why it's great. Matt has finished Marvel's Midnight Suns and is here to tell you why it's great. Jesse has played a bit of Sons of the Forest and is here to tell you why it's looking great. Hopefully, it's a great podcast this week.
Dead Space Remake Launch Trailer Drops Alongside New Blog Post Detailing the Developer’s Twist on the Upcoming Title’s Story
One of the year's first big releases is right around the corner, as EA and Motive Studio prepare for the launch of the long-awaited remake of Dead Space. The space horror title makes its way to consoles and PC once again, with improved visuals and gameplay for players to relive the story of Isaac Clarke, aboard the USG Ishimura. The sci-fi horror title first made its debut in 2008, and the upcoming release sees the title being completely rebuild from the ground up which includes redesigned assets, character models and more.
Dragon Age: The Missing - See Dark Horse's Prequel to BioWare's Dreadwolf Game
BioWare is finally gearing up to release the next entry in the Dragon Age series. But if you want a taste of what's coming in this acclaimed fantasy saga, Dark Horse Comics is releasing a prequel miniseries dubbed Dragon Age: The Missing. IGN can exclusively debut a new preview of...
Can The Last of Us Bring Zombies Back to Life?
After an extremely impressive 12-year run, the ending of The Walking Dead is the final bolt through the decaying brain that was the late ‘aughts zombie craze. The flagship show is over, and while The Walking Dead IP itself endures in spinoffs and such, the ghastly torch of the zombie genre has been passed to a new bearer: HBO’s The Last of Us.
Avatar: The Way of Water Crosses $1.89 Billion Worldwide as it Wins Its Fifth Global Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water has won its fifth global box office as it crossed $1.89 billion globally, and it is now very close to becoming the sixth-biggest global release in history over Spider-Man: No Way Home's $1.91 billion. As reported by Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water brought in...
Ambush - Official Trailer
Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) and Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings) star in this intense, gritty, and action-packed Vietnam War epic. When a small outpost is ambushed, a US Army squad must take the battle below ground on a high-stakes mission in a new type of warfare the likes of which they have never seen.
The Devil Conspiracy - Review
The Devil Conspiracy hits theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. Imagine if Paul W.S. Anderson taught bible study classes — that's Nathan Frankowski's The Devil Conspiracy. Whatever tasteless Christian drivel Kevin Sorbo is wasting his time releasing has nothing on this video gamey religious action movie that'd be the coolest screening at children's catechism classes. Think more Legion, less Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas as screenwriter Ed Alan wages a holy war with cloaked angels, hooded demons, and dirty words because Lucifer sure as heck swore. Seeing is believing in The Devil Conspiracy, both a positive and negative "What in tarnation?" brand of horror-action Catholic epic.
