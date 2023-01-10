Warning: the following review contains mild spoilers for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, which is now streaming on Crunchyroll. The first new mainline Mobile Suit Gundam series in about seven years (not to mention the first TV series in the franchise to feature a female protagonist), Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is a grand return that doesn’t miss a step. It feels boldly new while maintaining the long-running franchise’s pet themes and interests, when it’s not outright disguising them. From series director Hiroshi Kobayashi (most recently on Netflix’s Spriggan adaptation) plus series composer and screenwriter Ichirō Ōkouchi (Turn A Gundam, Sk8 the Infinity) it hits all of the classic Gundam touchstones from a compelling new perspective -- for starters, with one of the most compelling twists on the formula in that the Aerial suit itself is quite probably a living thing.

