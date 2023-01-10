ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Trending / Drug Bust: 2 arrested following multi agency search warrant

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vr0b0_0k9e4ZyL00

On Monday, January 2, 2023, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge at 1012 SW 51st Street after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.

During the search warrant, officers located and seized a criminal quantity of fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, and methamphetamine, along with other narcotics paraphernalia including digital scales and packaging materials.

Arrested at the hotel was 59-year-old Gregory Brooks of Portland. He was charged with Possession, Delivery, and Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Possession, Delivery, and Manufacture of Fentanyl, Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon, and Frequenting a Place Where Drugs are Kept and Sold. Brooks was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on the above listed charges.

A second suspect arrested at the hotel was 26-year-old Clorissa Wood of Portland. She was charged with Possession, Delivery, and Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Possession, Delivery, and Manufacture of Fentanyl, and Frequenting a Place Where Drugs are Kept and Sold. Wood was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on the above listed charges.

"The Lincoln City Police would like to give a special thank the McMinnville Police and McMinnville Police Narcotics K9 Tucker for their assistance with this case," LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said. "In addition, we would like to thank the citizens and businesses who provided tips and information that helped this investigation. The cooperation of our citizens and our law enforcement partners are crucial to helping to keep the communities of Oregon safe."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Police Searching for Murder Suspect

(Portland, OR) — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured two people in East Portland Tuesday night. One victim was a child. Portland Police found the 11-year-old girl and a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at 160th and East Burnside. The suspect fled. Witnesses identified the shooter as 36-year-old Rashad Calbert. He’s 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and is known to use public transit. If you see him, call 911.
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Salem Police Detective Recognized as Top Forensic Examiner

Salem, Ore. — A tenured detective with the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Section was given top honors last week for his work as a digital forensic examiner. On January 4, the US Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI) recognized Detective Matt Brassfield for being one of the nation’s top 50 examiners in the field of digital forensics in 2022. The veteran detective ranked 47th from amongst more than 1,500 participating examiners all across the country. The field of digital forensics involves the recovery and investigation of material found on a variety of digital devices, such as small digital storage container, mobile phones and records, computers, and network storage systems.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Day convenience-store robbery

A 60-year-old man faces charges in a shooting at an East Portland deli on New Year’s Day, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Police allege that Parrish Riggins, of Portland, shot another man in the lower right leg and the back inside the store at 12128 E. Burnside Street in a dispute over money. He then allegedly took the victim’s backpack and ran across the street to the Blackburn Center, a development with affordable-housing residences, a medical clinic and a mental-health recovery facility owned by Central City Concern.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Woman Reportedly Shot By Parolee Sues Oregon Youth Authority For Carelessness

Woman Reportedly Shot: A lady who was reportedly shot by a juvenile on parole has filed a lawsuit against the state’s juvenile detention system. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, claims that in July 2020, Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, was given parole by the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its workers, despite Trujillo-Torres’ history of aggressive and disruptive behavior both in detention and outside of it.
MARION COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s Alleged Teen Fire Starters Roamed Beyond One Park

On Jan. 3, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office indicted three Portland teenagers on a slew of arson charges related to a number of fires set over the summer and fall across Southeast Portland, including at Mt. Tabor Park. Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Sam Perkins, all 18 and...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Three Appalling Incidents Start the Year on a Bleak Note

A city that entered 2023 in a foul humor received a triple dose of horror during the holiday break. With Portland experiencing 101 homicides over the previous year, it’s difficult to label any confluence of events as “a new low,” but three shocking regional incidents in the space of a week—two violent attacks at train stations and the destruction of a religious landmark—seemed to consolidate most of the city’s fears into easily digestible nuggets of nastiness. It helped that the common elements in the incidents were social ills that residents already felt were spiraling out of control.
PORTLAND, OR
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
893
Followers
916
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy