Trending / Drug Bust: 2 arrested following multi agency search warrant

On Monday, January 2, 2023, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge at 1012 SW 51st Street after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of narcotics coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.

During the search warrant, officers located and seized a criminal quantity of fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, and methamphetamine, along with other narcotics paraphernalia including digital scales and packaging materials.

Arrested at the hotel was 59-year-old Gregory Brooks of Portland. He was charged with Possession, Delivery, and Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Possession, Delivery, and Manufacture of Fentanyl, Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon, and Frequenting a Place Where Drugs are Kept and Sold. Brooks was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on the above listed charges.

A second suspect arrested at the hotel was 26-year-old Clorissa Wood of Portland. She was charged with Possession, Delivery, and Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Possession, Delivery, and Manufacture of Fentanyl, and Frequenting a Place Where Drugs are Kept and Sold. Wood was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on the above listed charges.

"The Lincoln City Police would like to give a special thank the McMinnville Police and McMinnville Police Narcotics K9 Tucker for their assistance with this case," LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said. "In addition, we would like to thank the citizens and businesses who provided tips and information that helped this investigation. The cooperation of our citizens and our law enforcement partners are crucial to helping to keep the communities of Oregon safe."