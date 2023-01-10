Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Expands to Canada with First Location Set to Open in Greater Toronto Area

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, the leading pet service franchise brand in the U.S., is excited to announce it will open its first store in Canada in 2023. The pet store will be the company’s first franchise-owned international location in the Greater Toronto Area, with plans to open 200 locations in the country. With its mission to be the world’s largest network of neighborhood pet stores, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has 200 locations open or under development across 18 states in the U.S. offering luxury spa services, gourmet treats and premium pet nutrition.

“We’re thrilled to be widening the Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming footprint starting with our Canadian debut in the vibrant greater Toronto area,” said Alex Macedo, previous Global Brand President for Tim Hortons and current Chairman of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. “The Canadian culture aligns perfectly with Woof Gang’s values of community, quality and great customer service and we look forward to growing our brand here to meet the demand of the pet ownership industry in the country.”

From 2020-2022, the pet ownership market in Canada has seen an increase due to the pandemic, with 60% of Canadian households reporting ownership of at least one dog or cat and an increase in the dog population from 7.7 million to 7.9 million dogs, according to Canadian Animal Health Institute 2022 Pet Population Survey.

Alex Macedo and Ricardo Azevedo, former Tim Hortons executive, will be at the Toronto Franchise Expo taking place on January 14 and 15 to recruit franchisees who are eager to operate their own business, passionate about people and pets and have a desire to fill a need in communities in Canada.

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has a unique combination of specialized grooming and a boutique retail experience, offering franchise owners multiple lines of revenue and a one-stop-shop to meet the needs of pet owners. Each location is committed to the happiness, well-being and health of pets.

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading specialty retailer of pet food, pet supplies and professional pet grooming in North America, with 200 locations open or under development in the United States. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has been recognized as a top 10 retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight magazine. The franchise also received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News, Franchise Times Top 500, and Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media . Woof Gang has become a household name in the more than $124 billion pet industry due to its mission to provide professional pet grooming and high-quality products that enhance the well-being, health, and happiness of beloved animal companions. And also how they look!

