Fisher-Price sleepers recalled again after more infant deaths

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ikvve_0k9e3DY800

Fisher-Price reannounces recall of Rock 'N Play sleepers 00:21

Fisher-Price is renewing a recall of its Rock 'n Play Sleepers following more deaths involving the dangerous baby seats.

The sleepers were pulled from stores back in 2019 after 30 infants died when they rolled over in the seats.

"Since the recall, approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported, which includes at least 8 fatalities that were reported to have occurred after the initial recall announcement," a Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice states.

In total, there have been about 100 reported deaths while infants were in the rockers.

The sleepers were sold at major retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon between September 2009 and April 2019 for between $40 and $149.

Anyone who has a recalled sleeper should stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

