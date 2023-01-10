Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro areaJennifer GeerChicago, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
wjol.com
Joliet’s Olive Garden Taking Shape
Your unlimited soup and breadsticks is months away. Construction for Joliet’s first Olive Garden restaurant is coming along. The location can easily be seen as you drive along Route 30 near I-55. The location is in the out lots of the Costco entrance along Boulevard Place. The Joliet location is expected to be about 8,000 square feet. It was slated to open sometime in February of this year but WJOL reached out to Olive Garden Corporate office and Lauren Bowes reported the restaurant is slated to open April 2023.
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
dekalbcountyonline.com
A DeKalb Organization Looking For An Artist to Design Its Annual Directory
A network of business people in DeKalb are asking the community to help design their business directory cover!. This is the second year that the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce has held a contest for this cover art. Virginia Filicetti, the marketing and events manager at the Chamber, said last year’s...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
Eater
This Fabulous Suburban Hot Dog Stand Serves Wieners and Fried Rice
There are several hallmarks at a classic Chicago street food stand. The food centers around hot dogs, Italian beef, and the occasional pizza puff. The letterboard menus (often featuring a soft drink sponsor) make natives feel they are in a safe space, a place where they can find an affordable and quality meal. To honor these restaurants, Eater Chicago has launched a regular feature highlighting some of the more noteworthy stands around the city and suburbs.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this month
A prolific discount grocery store chain that has been rapidly opening new stores across the nation in recent years will be opening another new store location in Illinois this month. Read on to learn more.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
Eater
Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings
Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Puppy Dropped Off At Shelter As Unwanted Christmas Gift Finds Forever Home — But Pets Should Not Be Gifts, Rescuers Say
RIVER NORTH — A Chicago shelter has already had to find a new home for a puppy that was surrendered after being given as a “present” to a family. Now, animal rescuers are reminding people: Animals are not holiday gifts. A viral TikTok highlights the problem: A...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next week
A popular fast-casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth location in Illinois next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick will be opening its newest Illinois restaurant location in Batavia.
fox32chicago.com
When will real winter weather return to Chicago?
CHICAGO - You call this winter? Today will be the 13th straight day with above average temperatures. Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of today, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.
