This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Bradley Beal
At times this summer, it felt like Donovan Mitchell was already a New York Knick. Instead, he became the latest NBA All-Star to be linked but not acquired. It just felt written in the stars. Mitchell is a New York native. He had apparently grown tired of life in a small market.
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Is Headlined By DeMar DeRozan
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a successful NBA title run, but they could use some help at the trade deadline in order to defend it. Stephen Curry is relied on significantly to set the tone for the Warriors’ offense. His shooting gravity is instrumental in putting the defense out of rotation to create needed advantages for his teammates. What if he had more of a creator on the wing?
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Is Headlined By Zach LaVine
The Indiana Pacers have exceeded expectations so far this NBA season with the individual brilliance of Tyrese Haliburton playing an important role. The Pacers are currently on a three-game losing streak after Haliburton suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. It’s become all the more apparent that he could use a volume-scoring co-star on the wing to shoulder the load when he’s out, but also alongside each other.
This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma
Nobody said building an NBA champion was easy. If they did, they were lying. There are franchises in this league that have never won the championship. If your team last won a ring in the 90s, consider yourself lucky. On the other hand, the Washington Wizards haven’t had that fortune....
This Bucks-Spurs Trade Features Josh Richardson
No matter how good you are, you’d probably like to get better. NBA teams employ the same logic. After all, that’s the mentality that leads to greatness. Even if you’re the best in the world, you’d like to improve. You could be the best in the world by a wider margin.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Is Headlined By John Collins
The Atlanta Hawks have been a focus of NBA trade rumors in recent weeks after a disappointing start to their 2022-23 campaign. Could the Los Angeles Lakers capitalize with a potential deal?. It seems that wherever Collins goes, NBA trade rumors follow him at this point. The Hawks are motivated...
This Lakers-Pacers Trade Features Chris Duarte
When an NBA player has a promising rookie season, their team is happy. Who doesn’t like to get off to a good start?. At the same time, a quality rookie season can be a false promise. Sometimes, a player sets a certain standard as a rookie, and they spend the rest of their career failing to exceed it.
This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Features Tim Hardaway Jr.
It’s one thing to want something. Being willing and able to pay the cost to get it is a whole different thing. NBA teams usually do, too. In all likelihood, you’ve got a breaking point. If you’re a billionaire, congratulations. Otherwise, you probably have a price point that you’d deem too expensive.
This Knicks-Pistons Trade Features Obi Toppin
If you’re a rebuilding team in the modern NBA, you’re probably concerned with landing first-round picks in any transaction. After all, you’ve got to keep up. The Oklahoma City Thunder have a historic amount of draft capital. The New Orleans Pelicans have their own stockpile, and the Houston Rockets control the Brooklyn Nets’ draft through to 2027.
