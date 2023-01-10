A theft suspect is being sought after a piece of heavy equipment rented in Mayfield was not returned in December, and was later recovered in Arkansas. The owner of a Mayfield equipment rental business told Kentucky State Police he rented a skid steer to an individual on December 12, to be returned on December 19. On the 19th, the business owner contacted the individual, asking when he would return the equipment. The suspect reportedly claimed the skid steer had been stolen from a Paducah address the previous night. However, GPS tracking installed on the equipment indicated that the skid steer had been transported to Blytheville, Ark. on December 13.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO