westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office on the hunt for burglary suspect
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a burglary suspect. The Sheriff's Office said they are currently searching for Dean O'Reilly in the KY 339 area and Lee Road between Fancy Farm and Lowes. O'Reilly is a white male and is wearing all camouflage. The Sheriff's Office...
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg County men charged after fleeing into attic
Two men were retrieved from a Trigg County attic on Thursday night by deputies trying to serve warrants at their home. Deputies said they were looking for 29-year-old Austin King. When they entered the home, deputies said King and 27-year-old Joshua Harris both decided to flee and hid in the attic.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding missing teen
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County. It was reported to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office that. Faith L. Powers, 17, was last seen in the area...
KFVS12
Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, Bryce Jordan Johnson was found around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, January 13 at a home on a county road and taken into custody. Bryce Jordan...
KFVS12
Man wanted for shooting in Scott County
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor JB Pritzker, over an assault weapons ban in Illinois. Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A man is custody in connection with a shooting that left one person in the hospital....
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for 17-year-old girl reported missing in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 17-year-old Faith L. Powers was last seen Sunday night in the area of Bryants Ford Road in Paducah. Faith is described...
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets two Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit filed by Kentucky pregnant woman slammed to ground after traffic stop for broken taillight settled for $100,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claiming a pregnant woman was pulled over in her own driveway for having a broken taillight, "face-planted" and improperly arrested by a McCracken County sheriff's deputy last year has been settled for $100,000. Deputy Jon Hayden was accused of throwing Elayshia Boey down...
KFVS12
Paducah Police release 2022 crime report
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police report crime has dropped or remained steady in the city for a fifth year. In their 2022 report, police said crimes against people dropped nine percent and crimes against property increased six percent. Crimes against persons are considered murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and...
kbsi23.com
KSP asks for public’s help finding stolen motorcycle
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a stolen motorcycle. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from a Livingston County resident on December 27, 2022 reporting his motorcycle had been stolen. The motorcycle was reportedly stolen from...
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County deputy assists Union County in multiple charges arrest
Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Beeler began assisting Union County authorities investigating stolen survey equipment from Union County in mid-September. Deputy Beeler and the Union County authorities subsequently identifyied 50-year-old Warren Luetke of Hampton as a suspect. When deputies approached Luetke's Hampton residence to question him, Luetke fled. That resulted...
wkdzradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with receiving stolen property in Livingston County faces additional charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man charged with receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 in Livingston County, Kentucky, now faces additional charges, authorities announced Tuesday. Warren Luetke was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, back in October after allegedly stealing from a Walmart store. At the time, Luetke was also...
westkentuckystar.com
Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive
A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah's reported crime dropped for fifth straight year
Reported crime has dropped in Paducah for a fifth year in a row. According to the Paducah Police Department, 2017 was the last year Paducah saw overall numbers rise in crimes ranging from murder and robbery to simple assault and vandalism. The report said Paducah has continued to drop below...
westkentuckystar.com
Stolen Mayfield skid steer found in Arkansas; suspect sought
A theft suspect is being sought after a piece of heavy equipment rented in Mayfield was not returned in December, and was later recovered in Arkansas. The owner of a Mayfield equipment rental business told Kentucky State Police he rented a skid steer to an individual on December 12, to be returned on December 19. On the 19th, the business owner contacted the individual, asking when he would return the equipment. The suspect reportedly claimed the skid steer had been stolen from a Paducah address the previous night. However, GPS tracking installed on the equipment indicated that the skid steer had been transported to Blytheville, Ark. on December 13.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis Police warn of "addictive" Girl Scout Cookies
With tongue firmly in cheek, the Metropolis Police Department is "warning" residents about a wave of addictive items headed for the area. In a post to social media, Metropolis Police said the addictive items have names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They go on to...
westkentuckystar.com
Culvert work could slow traffic south of downtown Murray
Culvert work underway in Calloway County could slow traffic along US 641-Business just south of downtown Murray. A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor, Harper Construction, is working on three culverts near the South 4th Street/US 641-Business intersection with Vine Street. KYTC said there will be brief lane closures while concrete and...
