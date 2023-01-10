Read full article on original website
Related
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Critics Choice 2023: Clayton Davis (Variety) tops all Experts predicting movie winners
Congratulations to our Expert Clayton Davis (Variety) for a great score of 66.67% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice movie winners on Sunday night. He is best among 16 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores. Almost 3,000 people worldwide predicted these film champs with our top scorer getting 14 of 21 categories correct. That included tough ones like Best Actor (Brendan Fraser), Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett) and Best Picture (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler in Los Angeles. SEE 2023 Critics Choice Award winners complete list You can see how your...
‘RRR’ Director S.S. Rajamouli on Rihanna and Meeting “God” Steven Spielberg: “He Was So Warm”
With a big grin, S.S. Rajamouli confirms the obvious. “I’m the happiest person in the world right now,” the RRR director relayed from inside Saturday’s BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills. Rajamouli was standing in a back corner of the ballroom in what was likely a rare moment of peace and quiet during a hectic awards season that has seen his film honored with a slew of nominations and wins from various critics groups and associations with likely more to come. And he was game to list the many reasons why it’s so easy to light up these days.More from The...
Comments / 0