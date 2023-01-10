Read full article on original website
This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Bradley Beal
At times this summer, it felt like Donovan Mitchell was already a New York Knick. Instead, he became the latest NBA All-Star to be linked but not acquired. It just felt written in the stars. Mitchell is a New York native. He had apparently grown tired of life in a small market.
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Is Headlined By Zach LaVine
The Indiana Pacers have exceeded expectations so far this NBA season with the individual brilliance of Tyrese Haliburton playing an important role. The Pacers are currently on a three-game losing streak after Haliburton suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. It’s become all the more apparent that he could use a volume-scoring co-star on the wing to shoulder the load when he’s out, but also alongside each other.
This Celtics-Magic Trade Features Mo Bamba
The Orlando Magic aren’t utilizing Mo Bamba much for yet another year of his NBA career. As the trade deadline nears, could the Boston Celtics take advantage?. Many people see big men as defensive anchors in the NBA. There’s some merit in that distinction. Perimeter defense is a group effort. You can hide one weak perimeter defender if you’ve got a number of strong ones. By contrast, protecting the rim is a one-man job. If your last line of defense is broken, it’s hard to get stops.
Damian Lillard scores 40 as Blazers finish 2-game sweep of Mavs
Damian Lillard recorded 40 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers cruised to a 140-123 victory Sunday night
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
This Knicks-Suns Trade Is Headlined By Derrick Rose
The Phoenix Suns have sunk in the Western Conference standings with Devin Booker sidelined due to injury. They clearly need to get active ahead of the NBA trade deadline to improve. Chris Paul no longer appears to be the All-NBA caliber guard he was when he first joined the Suns....
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Is Headlined By Terry Rozier
Whether the Los Angeles Lakers like it or not, they are in an urgent position to contend if they want to make the most of having LeBron James at the end of his NBA career. James can’t be traded midseason after signing a contract extension, so the situation is stuck without a midseason move to improve the roster.
This Bucks-Spurs Trade Features Josh Richardson
No matter how good you are, you’d probably like to get better. NBA teams employ the same logic. After all, that’s the mentality that leads to greatness. Even if you’re the best in the world, you’d like to improve. You could be the best in the world by a wider margin.
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Is Headlined By John Collins
The Atlanta Hawks have been a focus of NBA trade rumors in recent weeks after a disappointing start to their 2022-23 campaign. Could the Los Angeles Lakers capitalize with a potential deal?. It seems that wherever Collins goes, NBA trade rumors follow him at this point. The Hawks are motivated...
This Knicks-Pistons Trade Features Obi Toppin
If you’re a rebuilding team in the modern NBA, you’re probably concerned with landing first-round picks in any transaction. After all, you’ve got to keep up. The Oklahoma City Thunder have a historic amount of draft capital. The New Orleans Pelicans have their own stockpile, and the Houston Rockets control the Brooklyn Nets’ draft through to 2027.
This Lakers-Pacers Trade Features Chris Duarte
When an NBA player has a promising rookie season, their team is happy. Who doesn’t like to get off to a good start?. At the same time, a quality rookie season can be a false promise. Sometimes, a player sets a certain standard as a rookie, and they spend the rest of their career failing to exceed it.
Gaming with(out) Derek: QBs and their favorite targets
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Brandy tests Jake on NFL quarterbacks and their favorite receivers.
This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Features Tim Hardaway Jr.
It’s one thing to want something. Being willing and able to pay the cost to get it is a whole different thing. NBA teams usually do, too. In all likelihood, you’ve got a breaking point. If you’re a billionaire, congratulations. Otherwise, you probably have a price point that you’d deem too expensive.
