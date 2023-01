RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without forward Max Pacioretty Saturday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. In just his fourth game of the season, Thursday night in Columbus, the veteran left during the first period with a lower-body injury. While it's difficult news to lose a player of his caliber, it is a positive that the new injury is unrelated to the Achilles tear that kept him on the sidelines for the first three months of the season.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO