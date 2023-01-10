Cactus Blue, a staple in the Lehigh Valley, has announced that they are coming to Emmaus, PA! Owners, Adam Gangewere and Liz Ortiz, have closed their doors to the Bethlehem location after 18 years and are excited to start this new journey and chapter of their lives with their three children. “We have been so fortunate to find success in a really challenging industry and we know that it’s because of our hardworking staff and generous clients – who have grown to be friends and family. We look forward to this new chapter and can’t wait for everyone to see the new place – it’s fun, festive, and already feels like home,” shares Elizabeth Ortiz.

EMMAUS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO