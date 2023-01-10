Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
thevalleyledger.com
Cactus Blue Comes to Emmaus!
Cactus Blue, a staple in the Lehigh Valley, has announced that they are coming to Emmaus, PA! Owners, Adam Gangewere and Liz Ortiz, have closed their doors to the Bethlehem location after 18 years and are excited to start this new journey and chapter of their lives with their three children. “We have been so fortunate to find success in a really challenging industry and we know that it’s because of our hardworking staff and generous clients – who have grown to be friends and family. We look forward to this new chapter and can’t wait for everyone to see the new place – it’s fun, festive, and already feels like home,” shares Elizabeth Ortiz.
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is from a Lehigh Valley baker. Here’s her recipe.
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
The Daily Collegian
GoggleWorks partners with Berks LaunchBox to deliver unique class
WYOMISSING, Pa. — In December 2022, the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts hosted its first official class in partnership with Berks LaunchBox and sold out. Open to members of the community, those in attendance began taking the steps necessary to craft their very own wooden coasters, made from scratch.
Boozy B’s to close Scranton location
The owners of Boozy B’s, the alcoholic ice cream parlor founded in West Pittston and now based in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, announced W
WFMZ-TV Online
New gym, The Phittest, to open in downtown Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A new business in upper Bucks County will help people lead a healthier lifestyle in 2023. The Phittest, a fitness center featuring a wide assortment of cardio and weight training equipment, is expected to open within the next couple of weeks at 306 W. Broad St. in downtown Quakertown, owner Anthony Fiore said.
keystonegazette.com
Popular kombucha maker opening Allentown store and taproom
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A preferred Lehigh Valley kombucha maker is increasing operations. Excessive Level Kombucha, which sells 12-ounce cans and 16-ounce bottles of kombucha and fills growlers in varied flavors – out there at space farmers markets and small retailers, will maintain a gentle opening of its new retailer and taproom 4 p.m. Thursday at 905 Harrison St. in Allentown.
The Daily Collegian
Hello, I’m Nathan. What’s your name?
HERSHEY, Pa. — Nathan Creveling is on a mission. Just before 9 a.m., an Uber drops him outside Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center on Bernville Road in Reading. He makes his way through the hospital with efficient, purposeful strides. In a staff room in the Oncology Department, he hangs his jacket from a hook and glides into the infusion room to begin his shift.
Cactus Blue Mexican relocating soon outside Emmaus. Here’s the opening date.
A popular Mexican eatery will be reopening once again, but at a new location. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant on Dec. 31 closed after nearly two decades at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem. The eatery has since relocated to 4030 Chestnut St. just outside Emmaus in Upper Milford Township. A grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mexican restaurant chain to open 2nd Lehigh Valley location
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole is preparing to open in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, is expected to open its second Lehigh Valley location in the coming months at 3731 Route 378, operator Ali Arsalane said.
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues
Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Berks and Moscow State students collaborate to promote sustainability
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Every year, Penn State Berks students enrolled in the college’s Environmental Science course complete community engagement projects addressing sustainability. The Environmental Awareness and Community Action Project has been a major component of the course, which has been taught by Mahsa Kazempour, associate professor of science education, since 2011.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Popeyes restaurant on hold in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its meeting on Tuesday, the Allentown Planning Commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new fast-food restaurant. The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development LLC, involves a Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525-square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is in the Urban Commercial District.
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired Wilson firefighter, his 2 daughters heat up Slate Belt's dining scene with new restaurant
LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - With help from his daughters, a man who doused fires for decades is heating up the Slate Belt's dining scene with a new restaurant. Ember, a family-owned and -operated dining establishment serving upscale, casual American fare, opened Jan. 2 at 6618 S. Delaware Drive in the Martins Creek section of Lower Mount Bethel Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
317 apartments proposed in complex spanning Allentown, Bethlehem
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The proposal would be called Hanover Apartments and would be split-zoned between the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem. The plan calls for four, four- and five-story apartment buildings with 317 total units.
Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania
A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, site of the former Sacred Heart Hospital. The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The five-story structure’s current tenants work for the Montgomery County Department of...
Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
Newtown Resident, Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer, Remembered for Her Long Career in Television
A Bucks County woman is being remembered for her contributions to the worlds of news and entertainment, as well has her amazing backstory. Frederica Gaffney, a Newtown resident, passed away on Jan. 6. A longtime resident of the Bucks County town, she also lived in Washington Crossing for many years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton, Hellertown-Lower Saucon restaurant weeks to feature tasty deals beginning Sunday
Foodies looking to enjoy a new dish or a familiar favorite will have plenty of opportunities to indulge in Northampton County next week. Easton Restaurant Week and Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week, each kicking off Sunday and continuing through Jan. 21, will feature fixed-price, multi-course menus and other promotions at dozens of dining establishments.
