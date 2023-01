Chicago Cubs fans will love new shortstop Dansby Swanson’s comments about the World Series. The Chicago Cubs were in need of a new shortstop, and luckily for them, they had four top-tier players at the position available in free agency. When all was said and done, the Cubs were able to sign former Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract. Swanson does have a winning pedigree, as he was on the 2021 Braves team that won the World Series in 2021. The Cubs haven’t made it back to the World Series since 2016, when they won it for the first time since 1908.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO