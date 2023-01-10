Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
MyStateline.com
Rockford residents bond over COVID hobbies, anxieties
A local group led an important discussion ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
MyStateline.com
Illinois paid leave bill awaits Pritzker's signature
A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave in Illinois is now awaiting Governor JB Pritzker's signature.
MyStateline.com
Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WIFR
Hanley: criminal charges ‘not appropriate’ in in-custody death at Winnebago Co. jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced a decision Friday after a task force investigated an inmate death at the Winnebago County jail from August 2022. “Littrell was alone in his cell and died as a result of ‘cardia arrhythmia caused by left ventricular hypertrophy,’”...
MyStateline.com
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WIFR
Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney: ‘No charges to be filed,’ in 2022 officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says no charges will be filed in an officer-involved shooting from September 2022. Hanley announced his decision Friday after reviewing the case. On Sept. 1, 2022 Rockford police responded to a domestic violence call where at the scene, officer Alexander Stone shot Peter J. Jaeger.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man sentenced to twenty years in hammer attack
An Aurora man is being sentenced to twenty years in prison over a hammer attack in November of 2021. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 23-year-old Johnathan T. McDonald pleaded guilty to attempted murder in exchange for the sentence. Prosecutors say that on November 20 McDonald went to...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford mayor says local sheriffs wrong for refusing to enforce state’s assault weapons ban
ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday that local law enforcement officials should not pick and choose which laws they enforce. His comments were made at City Hall in response to a question from a television reporter about recent statements from sheriffs here and in other counties across Illinois who said they would not enforce the state’s newly enacted ban on military-style weapons.
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County man charged with possessing large amount of meth
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A McHenry County man was charged with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Steven Mors, 32, of Spring Grove, was traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:25 a.m. on Grass Lake Road.
State’s attorney: No charges against officers in two Winnebago County deaths
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No criminal charges will be filed in two deaths that involved area law enforcement agencies, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Friday. The first was the death of 44-year-old Christian K. Littrell, who was found unresponsive on Aug. 9, 2022, inside the Winnebago County Jail, where he was being held on […]
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, Illinois
According to the Rockford Police Department, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, around 3:20 PM, an armed robbery occurred at the Pinnon's located at 2324 N. Court Street in Rockford, Illinois. During the robbery, shots were fired.
MyStateline.com
Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman
Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December. Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed …. Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman...
WIFR
University of Illinois tests 440k+ at SHIELD testing site in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The state of Illinois recognizes a COVID-19 testing site in Rockford for providing the highest number of tests at any SHIELD site in the state. The SHIELD testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford assisted with more than 440,000 tests at its one site on Parkview Ave.
Identity of Woman Killed at Illinois Meat Shop Revealed
The woman who was shot and killed after an altercation at Pinnon Meats yesterday (Wednesday) has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. According to the press release, the shooting victim is 63-year-old Peggy Anderson of Rockford who died of a gunshot wound. According to the report from Chief...
WIFR
Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a 61-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve day. Debra Lamb was found dead just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford. Her cause...
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
2022 Year End Report the Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Illinois
Out of the 1,369 cities in Illinois, 10 of them have been ranked as the most dangerous for 2022. This is a lit no town wants to be on, but unfortunlety there are 10 towns that ranked high in crime over the past year. We can have a little comfort in knowing that no local towns/cities are on the list in the Tri-States.
How Winnebago County is fighting the opioid crisis
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner’s office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose. “To have somebody help […]
24-Year-Old Rockford Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Identified
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has revealed the identity of a woman killed in a head-on collision in Rockford this past Friday evening (1/6). The accident occurred near the area of Springfield Road and Safford Avenue on the city's northwest side around 6:15 pm Friday when a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man apparently crossed the center line.
