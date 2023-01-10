ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Rockford residents bond over COVID hobbies, anxieties

A local group led an important discussion ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Rockford residents bond over COVID hobbies, anxieties.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois paid leave bill awaits Pritzker's signature

A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave in Illinois is now awaiting Governor JB Pritzker's signature.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
POPLAR GROVE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man sentenced to twenty years in hammer attack

An Aurora man is being sentenced to twenty years in prison over a hammer attack in November of 2021. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 23-year-old Johnathan T. McDonald pleaded guilty to attempted murder in exchange for the sentence. Prosecutors say that on November 20 McDonald went to...
AURORA, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford mayor says local sheriffs wrong for refusing to enforce state’s assault weapons ban

ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara said Friday that local law enforcement officials should not pick and choose which laws they enforce. His comments were made at City Hall in response to a question from a television reporter about recent statements from sheriffs here and in other counties across Illinois who said they would not enforce the state’s newly enacted ban on military-style weapons.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

McHenry County man charged with possessing large amount of meth

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A McHenry County man was charged with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Steven Mors, 32, of Spring Grove, was traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:25 a.m. on Grass Lake Road.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman

Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

University of Illinois tests 440k+ at SHIELD testing site in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The state of Illinois recognizes a COVID-19 testing site in Rockford for providing the highest number of tests at any SHIELD site in the state. The SHIELD testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford assisted with more than 440,000 tests at its one site on Parkview Ave.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Identity of Woman Killed at Illinois Meat Shop Revealed

The woman who was shot and killed after an altercation at Pinnon Meats yesterday (Wednesday) has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. According to the press release, the shooting victim is 63-year-old Peggy Anderson of Rockford who died of a gunshot wound. According to the report from Chief...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

24-Year-Old Rockford Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Identified

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has revealed the identity of a woman killed in a head-on collision in Rockford this past Friday evening (1/6). The accident occurred near the area of Springfield Road and Safford Avenue on the city's northwest side around 6:15 pm Friday when a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man apparently crossed the center line.
ROCKFORD, IL

