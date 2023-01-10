ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson basketball takes down Duke as Tigers become class of the ACC this season

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell won his 400th game and not many of them have been this big. Clemson knocked off No. 21 Duke 72-64, Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum to improve to 7-0 in the ACC for the first time in program history. The Tigers, who barely missed being voted into the Top 25 rankings, will no doubt replace Duke when the polls come out on Monday.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson basketball able to 'shove it back' in statement victory vs. Duke

CLEMSON – Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownelll would like to save the court-storming for bigger victories. But this was big and Brownell would've been overruled. Clemson students, some of whom stood in line eight hours before Saturday's tip-off against No. 21 Duke, finished the energetic evening by rushing from their seats to the floor to celebrate a 72-64 win at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers improved their program-record ACC start by going 7-0 and are 15-3 overall. On Monday, they will be ranked in the top 25 for the first time in two years.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson football adds four-star Illinois tight end to the fold for 2024

Clemson football added a potentially key piece to its future offense Friday afternoon when four-star tight end Christian Bentancur committed to the Tigers. He became Clemson’s third commitment for the Class of 2024. A 6-foot-5, 240-pounder from Marian Central Catholic in Woodstock, Illinois, Bentancur picked the Tigers over offers...
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson basketball vs. Duke: Here's our score prediction

Duke basketball will roll into Clemson's Littlejohn Coliseum for a Saturday afternoon game that features an undefeated team with candidates for player of the year and coach of the year. That team is Clemson. In the surprise of the early ACC season, Clemson (14-3, 6-0) is out in front with...
CLEMSON, SC

