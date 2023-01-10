CLEMSON – Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownelll would like to save the court-storming for bigger victories. But this was big and Brownell would've been overruled. Clemson students, some of whom stood in line eight hours before Saturday's tip-off against No. 21 Duke, finished the energetic evening by rushing from their seats to the floor to celebrate a 72-64 win at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers improved their program-record ACC start by going 7-0 and are 15-3 overall. On Monday, they will be ranked in the top 25 for the first time in two years.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO