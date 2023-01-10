Read full article on original website
Hot Plate: Ammoora open, Oregon Grille accepting reservations, restaurant weeks, National Bagel Day, and more.
Baltimore restaurants are embracing the “new year, new you” ethos this week, with a flurry of announcements and updated menus. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Ammoora, the new Syrian restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton, is open now. The restaurant’s menu draws inspiration from the Levant region of Syria and sounds fabulous.
Kennedy Krieger to open early childhood learning center this summer
The Kennedy Krieger Institute will open an early childhood learning center in Northwest Baltimore. The center, which will open in July, will act as a statewide model for training and coaching educators of early childhood, while utilizing health, education, and specialist resources through telehealth and tele-education. The Kennedy Krieger Integrated...
Baltimore artists unveil public art installations on Howard Street
On my way to the Current Space to attend a Q&A for the unveiling of a new public art project initiated by Market Center CDC, I am lost. As I negotiate rush hour traffic in my old Reeboks, too stubborn to look up directions, I suddenly spot Takia Ross’s stunning “Concrete Beauty” mural on the corner of Saratoga and North Howard Street. It is a lush portrait of a woman who seems to float above a sea of roses, some of which adorn her hair. It brings a much-needed breath of life to the gray misty night.
Ice skating is back at the Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus, starting today
For the second year in a row, Johns Hopkins University has turned part of its Homewood campus into an ice rink. The university has started taking reservations for the Johns Hopkins Ice Rink at Homewood, a “pop-up” skating venue that has been created in place of the Homewood Tennis Courts near Charles Street and University Parkway.
Baltimore listed among Architectural Digest magazine’s top places to visit in 2023
Architectural Digest magazine listed Baltimore on its top 23 places to travel in 2023. Each year the magazine compiles recommendations for cities that offer aesthetically pleasing buildings and spaces, particularly for their architecture and design. International cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Cape Town, and Mykonos made the list. Baltimore was...
