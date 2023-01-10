ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Is Headlined By Zach LaVine

The Indiana Pacers have exceeded expectations so far this NBA season with the individual brilliance of Tyrese Haliburton playing an important role. The Pacers are currently on a three-game losing streak after Haliburton suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. It’s become all the more apparent that he could use a volume-scoring co-star on the wing to shoulder the load when he’s out, but also alongside each other.
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Magic Trade Features Mo Bamba

The Orlando Magic aren’t utilizing Mo Bamba much for yet another year of his NBA career. As the trade deadline nears, could the Boston Celtics take advantage?. Many people see big men as defensive anchors in the NBA. There’s some merit in that distinction. Perimeter defense is a group effort. You can hide one weak perimeter defender if you’ve got a number of strong ones. By contrast, protecting the rim is a one-man job. If your last line of defense is broken, it’s hard to get stops.
NBA Analysis Network

This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma

Nobody said building an NBA champion was easy. If they did, they were lying. There are franchises in this league that have never won the championship. If your team last won a ring in the 90s, consider yourself lucky. On the other hand, the Washington Wizards haven’t had that fortune....
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pacers Trade Features Chris Duarte

When an NBA player has a promising rookie season, their team is happy. Who doesn’t like to get off to a good start?. At the same time, a quality rookie season can be a false promise. Sometimes, a player sets a certain standard as a rookie, and they spend the rest of their career failing to exceed it.
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pistons Trade Features Obi Toppin

If you’re a rebuilding team in the modern NBA, you’re probably concerned with landing first-round picks in any transaction. After all, you’ve got to keep up. The Oklahoma City Thunder have a historic amount of draft capital. The New Orleans Pelicans have their own stockpile, and the Houston Rockets control the Brooklyn Nets’ draft through to 2027.
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Features Tim Hardaway Jr.

It’s one thing to want something. Being willing and able to pay the cost to get it is a whole different thing. NBA teams usually do, too. In all likelihood, you’ve got a breaking point. If you’re a billionaire, congratulations. Otherwise, you probably have a price point that you’d deem too expensive.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

