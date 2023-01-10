Read full article on original website
This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Bradley Beal
At times this summer, it felt like Donovan Mitchell was already a New York Knick. Instead, he became the latest NBA All-Star to be linked but not acquired. It just felt written in the stars. Mitchell is a New York native. He had apparently grown tired of life in a small market.
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Is Headlined By Zach LaVine
The Indiana Pacers have exceeded expectations so far this NBA season with the individual brilliance of Tyrese Haliburton playing an important role. The Pacers are currently on a three-game losing streak after Haliburton suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. It’s become all the more apparent that he could use a volume-scoring co-star on the wing to shoulder the load when he’s out, but also alongside each other.
This Celtics-Magic Trade Features Mo Bamba
The Orlando Magic aren’t utilizing Mo Bamba much for yet another year of his NBA career. As the trade deadline nears, could the Boston Celtics take advantage?. Many people see big men as defensive anchors in the NBA. There’s some merit in that distinction. Perimeter defense is a group effort. You can hide one weak perimeter defender if you’ve got a number of strong ones. By contrast, protecting the rim is a one-man job. If your last line of defense is broken, it’s hard to get stops.
This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma
Nobody said building an NBA champion was easy. If they did, they were lying. There are franchises in this league that have never won the championship. If your team last won a ring in the 90s, consider yourself lucky. On the other hand, the Washington Wizards haven’t had that fortune....
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
This Lakers-Pacers Trade Features Chris Duarte
When an NBA player has a promising rookie season, their team is happy. Who doesn’t like to get off to a good start?. At the same time, a quality rookie season can be a false promise. Sometimes, a player sets a certain standard as a rookie, and they spend the rest of their career failing to exceed it.
This Knicks-Suns Trade Is Headlined By Derrick Rose
The Phoenix Suns have sunk in the Western Conference standings with Devin Booker sidelined due to injury. They clearly need to get active ahead of the NBA trade deadline to improve. Chris Paul no longer appears to be the All-NBA caliber guard he was when he first joined the Suns....
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Is Headlined By Terry Rozier
Whether the Los Angeles Lakers like it or not, they are in an urgent position to contend if they want to make the most of having LeBron James at the end of his NBA career. James can’t be traded midseason after signing a contract extension, so the situation is stuck without a midseason move to improve the roster.
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Is Headlined By John Collins
The Atlanta Hawks have been a focus of NBA trade rumors in recent weeks after a disappointing start to their 2022-23 campaign. Could the Los Angeles Lakers capitalize with a potential deal?. It seems that wherever Collins goes, NBA trade rumors follow him at this point. The Hawks are motivated...
Bold Details About Pacers’ Chris Duarte Trade Plans
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA through the first half of the 2022-23 season. They are currently holding down the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 23-19, which is tied with the sixth-place New York Knicks. That puts...
This Knicks-Pistons Trade Features Obi Toppin
If you’re a rebuilding team in the modern NBA, you’re probably concerned with landing first-round picks in any transaction. After all, you’ve got to keep up. The Oklahoma City Thunder have a historic amount of draft capital. The New Orleans Pelicans have their own stockpile, and the Houston Rockets control the Brooklyn Nets’ draft through to 2027.
This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Features Tim Hardaway Jr.
It’s one thing to want something. Being willing and able to pay the cost to get it is a whole different thing. NBA teams usually do, too. In all likelihood, you’ve got a breaking point. If you’re a billionaire, congratulations. Otherwise, you probably have a price point that you’d deem too expensive.
