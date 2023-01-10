The robotics team at Mill Creek Middle School has had success this school year because they are combining some good ingredients: learning, creativity and teamwork. There are 10 members on the team made up of 7th and 8th graders from Mill Creek. The First Technical Challenge (FTC) team for Dexter finished 1st as the Winning Alliance in the Detroit Qualifier and they made it to their first State Championship since the start of the program.

