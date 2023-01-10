Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Reinhart Realtors GivingTuesday cookie sale raises over $55,000 for Saline Area Social Service
Exceeding their goal to raise $35,000, Reinhart Realtor’s sixth annual GivingTuesday cookie sale successfully raised $55,520 for Saline Area Social Service on November 29, 2022. Before adding match pledges, $43,520 was donated by local businesses, groups, and individuals. Community support paralleled the generosity from the Reinhart Charitable Foundation, who initially pledged a 100% match for the first $10,000 donated, but in honor of GivingTuesday, increased its donation to $12,000.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Glen at Westchester Could be a Sign of Things to Come for Chelsea
At its Jan 9, 2023, meeting, the Chelsea City Council approved the final site plan for The Glen at Westchester condominiums. The Norfolk Homes project is a 16-acre condominium development at the western edge of the city limits on Cavanaugh Lake Rd, adjacent to the Westchester Farms neighborhood. The site will consist of eight three-story buildings with 12 residential units each for 96 condominiums in all. Neighboring Sylvan Twp, per a franchise agreement, will provide water and sewer utilities.
thesuntimesnews.com
Sylvan Twp: Board Mtg Minutes 11-1-22
MINUTES OF THE NOVEMBER 01, 2022 SYLVAN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING 7:00 pm, 18027 OLD US 12 CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118 Present: Clerk Nimke, Treasurer Branham, Trustee Schulze; Absent: Supervisor Kennedy, Trustee Koseck. Call to order 7:02 pm. Pledge of allegiance recited. Public comment was given. Land Preservation presentation...
thesuntimesnews.com
Ballet Chelsea’s 25th Annual Production of The Nutcracker - a Huge Success!
Ballet Chelsea's Production of The Nutcracker was holiday enchantment at its best! This annual production, held at the George E. Potter Center in Jackson, Michigan, brought in near sold out houses for the four performances. The Nutcracker dazzled with gorgeous scenery, beautifully designed costumes, and the colorful characters we all adore. Eighty-three company dancers, and more than 15 returning alumni made Tchaikovsky's score sparkle with the addition of live accompaniment from the Jackson Symphony Orchestra—a real Christmas Memory!
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Twp: Board Synopsis 12-12-22
The Regular Meeting of the Saline Township Board was called to order by Supervisor Marion on December 14, 2022, 7:00 PM at the Saline Town Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. Members present: Supervisor Marion, Treasurer Zink, Clerk Marion, Trustee R. Marion and Trustee Hammond. Fourteen other citizens attended. The...
thesuntimesnews.com
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Twp: Planning Commission Public Hearing 2-7-23
Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 7:00 p.m. To obtain public input and consider the Special Use Application of. The applicant is requesting special land use approval to operate a lawn, landscape, delivery, and snow removal business on the property. The property is zoned is A-1, Agriculture-Conservation. The application and materials may...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Hockey Picks Up First Win
The young Dexter hockey team has continued to show improvement this season and it finally paid off Saturday night when the Dreadnaughts beat Ann Arbor Pioneer for their first win of the season. Pioneer took an early 1-0 lead but was called for a 5-minute major and the Dreadnaughts capitalized...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Wrestlers Win Kargel Classic
The Chelsea wrestling improved its record to 20-3 overall on the season after a SEC tri-meet sweep at Dexter and winning the Bulldogs own Kargel Classic Saturday. The Bulldogs went 3-0 on the day at the Kargel, defeating Jonesville 54-27, Michigan Center 62-11, Owosso 65-9, U of D Jesuit 58-16 and avenging one of its three losses on the season by beating St Johns 47-25.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Hockey Remains Undefeated in SEC
The Saline hockey team improved 8-0 in the SEC Red with a pair of conference wins last week. The Hornets opened the week by taking down second-place Huron 7-4. Bryce Ronewicz put the Hornets on top early and Aidan Granica followed with a goal to make it 2-0 Saline. Huron...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Hockey Rolls to Fifth Straight Win
After a pair of tough losses, the Chelsea hockey team has seen its offense kick it into high gear to help the Bulldogs bounce back with five straight wins and improve to 10-3 overall on the season. The Bulldogs are averaging nearly nine goals a game during the five-game winning...
thesuntimesnews.com
Fourth Quarter Run Lifts Chelsea Past Rival Dexter
The old saying says that you can throw out the records in rivalry games and Friday nights basketball game between arch-rivals Chelsea and Dexter proved just that as the Bulldogs had to rally from an early deficit to take down the Dreadnaughts 59-50. Chelsea came into the game undefeated at...
Comments / 0