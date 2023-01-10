Ballet Chelsea's Production of The Nutcracker was holiday enchantment at its best! This annual production, held at the George E. Potter Center in Jackson, Michigan, brought in near sold out houses for the four performances. The Nutcracker dazzled with gorgeous scenery, beautifully designed costumes, and the colorful characters we all adore. Eighty-three company dancers, and more than 15 returning alumni made Tchaikovsky's score sparkle with the addition of live accompaniment from the Jackson Symphony Orchestra—a real Christmas Memory!

JACKSON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO