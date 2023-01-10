Read full article on original website
Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenRexburg, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho Falls, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
hstoday.us
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
eastidahonews.com
Man loses leg in farm accident in Fremont County
NEWDALE — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a farm accident that caused a man to lose his leg. On Friday, at around 5:30 p.m., Fremont County dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale. Deputies...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
100 years agoMembers of the Idaho Falls Kiwanis Club voted at their regular Monday luncheon Jan. 16, 1923, to cooperate with the Bonneville County Farm Bureau in furthering that organization’s work. A committee made up of Roy Sheppard, Anton Pointevin and A.H. Dent were appointed to consult with farm bureau officials, also representatives of any other organization that could benefit from its aid. Farm Bureau President Fred Gustafson addressed the club, detailing the work it was accomplishing in the county. City attorney Paul Peterson spoke of the activities which have proved most beneficial to the Kiwanians, and A.O. Andelin talked about personal service. Joe Morley rendered a vocal selection, accompanied by Mr. Halliday, organist of the Colonial Theater.
eastidahonews.com
William Ned Day Jr.
William (Billy) Ned Day, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 11, 2023. Billy was born April 1, 1964, in Santa Barbara, California, to William Ned Day and Laura Kay Day. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and then joined the United States Army and completed his GED.
Idaho Falls warehouse could be Amazon’s
A large warehouse under construction during the last several months is nearing completion.
eastidahonews.com
Car crashes into Rexburg pharmacy
REXBURG — The driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the entrance of a Rexburg pharmacy Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North 2nd West. Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a vehicle appears to have...
eastidahonews.com
Man who spent hours trying to rescue sister and kids in the snow is honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email several months ago about a man named Chase who came to the rescue at a time of...
Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
kool965.com
Pocatello Driver Dies in Hospital after Truck Rolls
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old truck driver died in the hospital when his truck went off the interstate south of Blackfoot on Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Pocatello, had been driving a Freightliner UPS truck northbound on Interstate 15 at around 10:23 a.m. when the truck went into the median, across the southbound lanes, then rolled on the shoulder. The driver was flown to an area hospital were he later died. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt.
eastidahonews.com
‘It’s the way to honor her memory.’ Happy Chinese reopens following family tragedy
IDAHO FALLS — Happy Chinese Restaurant has reopened in downtown Idaho Falls after a family tragedy last year. Jay and Lily Li have owned the award-winning restaurant on Shoup Avenue since 2003. Jay has always cooked the food while Lily focused on customer service, accounting and other business needs.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Cafe et Amour is offering delicious treats in all types of weather
RIGBY — We here in eastern Idaho know the weather can be unpredictable. Whether it’s blazing hot out or freezing cold, you can always bet on finding the perfect treat at Cafe Et Amour. Cafe et Amour offers hot coffee, cold fruit smoothies, breakfast items, and homemade treats...
Man killed in semi crash
Police reported some bad news after a semi-truck went off the road on US 26.
Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
Idaho8.com
Cold and dry with light snow later
High pressure is on the way out ahead of another storm system putting light snow in the forecast late tonight. Mostly cloudy and dry for the day today and highs will be 36-42 from Idaho Falls to Pocatello. best snow chances are in here for Sunday at 70% with temps dropping closer to freezing and continued snowy for Monday school and work.
eastidahonews.com
Before you demolish that house or building, consider letting firefighters use it
IDAHO FALLS — Do you have a home or building that you are thinking about tearing down? Look no further. A local fire department would like to use it for live burns and training purposes. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is welcoming its newest recruits to the department; however,...
eastidahonews.com
Documents: Lori Daybell reveals more on children’s deaths and wants to meet with Chad Daybell
ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell says her children died in her brother’s apartment, she wants to meet with her husband for “strategy sessions” and she believes she does not qualify for the death penalty. That’s according to several new motions filed by her attorneys within...
eastidahonews.com
Truck driver found dead after sliding off US 26
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police on Wednesday. ISP responded to a similar situation Gooding County. Idaho State Police is investigating a slide-off on U.S. 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County. A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 2005...
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
