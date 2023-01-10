ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
hstoday.us

TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man loses leg in farm accident in Fremont County

NEWDALE — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a farm accident that caused a man to lose his leg. On Friday, at around 5:30 p.m., Fremont County dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale. Deputies...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

100 years agoMembers of the Idaho Falls Kiwanis Club voted at their regular Monday luncheon Jan. 16, 1923, to cooperate with the Bonneville County Farm Bureau in furthering that organization’s work. A committee made up of Roy Sheppard, Anton Pointevin and A.H. Dent were appointed to consult with farm bureau officials, also representatives of any other organization that could benefit from its aid. Farm Bureau President Fred Gustafson addressed the club, detailing the work it was accomplishing in the county. City attorney Paul Peterson spoke of the activities which have proved most beneficial to the Kiwanians, and A.O. Andelin talked about personal service. Joe Morley rendered a vocal selection, accompanied by Mr. Halliday, organist of the Colonial Theater.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

William Ned Day Jr.

William (Billy) Ned Day, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 11, 2023. Billy was born April 1, 1964, in Santa Barbara, California, to William Ned Day and Laura Kay Day. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and then joined the United States Army and completed his GED.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Car crashes into Rexburg pharmacy

REXBURG — The driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the entrance of a Rexburg pharmacy Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North 2nd West. Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a vehicle appears to have...
REXBURG, ID
KOOL 96.5

Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
kool965.com

Pocatello Driver Dies in Hospital after Truck Rolls

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 46-year-old truck driver died in the hospital when his truck went off the interstate south of Blackfoot on Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the man from Pocatello, had been driving a Freightliner UPS truck northbound on Interstate 15 at around 10:23 a.m. when the truck went into the median, across the southbound lanes, then rolled on the shoulder. The driver was flown to an area hospital were he later died. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello

POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Cold and dry with light snow later

High pressure is on the way out ahead of another storm system putting light snow in the forecast late tonight. Mostly cloudy and dry for the day today and highs will be 36-42 from Idaho Falls to Pocatello. best snow chances are in here for Sunday at 70% with temps dropping closer to freezing and continued snowy for Monday school and work.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Truck driver found dead after sliding off US 26

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police on Wednesday. ISP responded to a similar situation Gooding County. Idaho State Police is investigating a slide-off on U.S. 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County. A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 2005...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

