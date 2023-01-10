100 years agoMembers of the Idaho Falls Kiwanis Club voted at their regular Monday luncheon Jan. 16, 1923, to cooperate with the Bonneville County Farm Bureau in furthering that organization’s work. A committee made up of Roy Sheppard, Anton Pointevin and A.H. Dent were appointed to consult with farm bureau officials, also representatives of any other organization that could benefit from its aid. Farm Bureau President Fred Gustafson addressed the club, detailing the work it was accomplishing in the county. City attorney Paul Peterson spoke of the activities which have proved most beneficial to the Kiwanians, and A.O. Andelin talked about personal service. Joe Morley rendered a vocal selection, accompanied by Mr. Halliday, organist of the Colonial Theater.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO