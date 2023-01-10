ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

WSPA 7News

Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WSPA 7News

SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina

“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

FOX Carolina

DSS launches new portal for SNAP users

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new online portal is making it easier for people who get SNAP benefits to find out when their next payment will come. You can access the portal by clicking here and entering your birthdate and case number. Then you can find out when your next deposit is scheduled for and how much it will be.
GREENVILLE, SC

