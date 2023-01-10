Read full article on original website
Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
SLED investigates inmate death at Upstate detention center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead Thursday at the Laurens County Detention Center. Around 7:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said staff found an inmate to be unconscious in his cell during a routine monitoring. He was later pronounced dead. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office […]
Drugs found in stolen vehicle in Upstate, 1 arrested
A man is facing charges after officers found drugs in a stolen vehicle in Honea Path.
South Carolina woman arrested for meth distribution in drug round-up operation
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after they started a drug operation round-up in September of 2022.
WMBF
‘Rockstar and strong woman’: Upstate grandmother turning 104 years old
GREENWOOD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Greenwood is turning 104 years old soon!. Louise “Dolly” Yates was born in the Caribbean, moved to Florida in the 90′s and settled in Greenwood in 2022. Dolly’s 104th birthday is Jan. 21. Her family plans to celebrate her...
WMBF
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
WYFF4.com
Family plans funeral as Anderson police make first arrest in Fairview Gardens murder
ANDERSON, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the Fairview Gardens shooting in Anderson that injured two and killed one T.L. Hanna High School senior. Just two weeks after 18-year-old Imani Clemons' murder, Mikial Hykeem Ferguson has been arrested and charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder, and weapon possession.
FOX Carolina
Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
Mother, child robbed at gunpoint in South Carolina
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a local gas station in Union County.
FOX Carolina
Missing dog found 45 miles away, months later in child’s bedroom
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly five months after she went missing, an Upstate man is reunited with his beloved dog Lola - who was found more than 45 miles from home. Kim Voiers said Lola actually found her. When she sent her children to bed on Sunday night, she...
WYFF4.com
43 people associated with Mexican drug cartels charged in South Carolina, AG says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 40 people have been charged in the Upstate of South Carolina as part of a drug-trafficking case known as "Las Señoritas," according to Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson announced Thursday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments that contain 170...
WJCL
Authorities: Woman flown to hospital after road rage shooting on South Carolina interstate
Authorities say a road rage incident led to a woman being shot on an interstate in South Carolina on Sunday. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile marker at about 5:40 p.m. When deputies...
FOX Carolina
“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
FBI investigating into healthcare facility in Greenville Co.
The FBI responded to a healthcare facility in Greenville County on Tuesday.
Driver dies in crash on Hwy. 72 in Greenwood Co.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Greenwood County.
'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
Multi-employer manufacturing hiring event to be held in Spartanburg
A multi-employer manufacturing hiring event will be held in Spartanburg on Jan. 24.
WYFF4.com
Tornado confirmed: Laurens County residents recover after storm levels buildings and trees
JOANNA, S.C. — Thursday night, an EF1 tornado knocked the walls of a Joanna, South Carolina, carwash over like they were dominos, crumpling up roofs and snapping trees in its wake, officials confirmed Friday. Though the National Weather Service said winds reached 95 miles an hour, buildings and trees...
FOX Carolina
DSS launches new portal for SNAP users
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new online portal is making it easier for people who get SNAP benefits to find out when their next payment will come. You can access the portal by clicking here and entering your birthdate and case number. Then you can find out when your next deposit is scheduled for and how much it will be.
Pregnant woman leads South Carolina officers on high-speed chase
Officers with the Duncan Police Department said a pregnant woman led them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday.
