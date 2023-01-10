Read full article on original website
Hoke County’s Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway, of world-famous Diamond and Silk, dies at 51
Fayetteville-area resident Ineitha Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway of the popular “Diamond and Silk” Trump-supporting political duo died on Monday. The media personality was 51. Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle Richardson, rose to media fame in 2015 when they began posting videos online in support of Donald Trump...
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Wendy's Sold 4 Raw Chicken Sandwiches To A North Carolina Family & It's Concerning (PHOTOS)
A Wendy's in North Carolina was put on blast when a family from the city of Washington ordered four chicken sandwiches that were served completely raw beneath crispy breading. Brittany Elks posted photos to Facebook on January 4 revealing the insides of all four meat patties. "I understand things happen,...
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
One Black college instructor at a historically Black college was accused of being "anti-Black" for his dress code policies that forbade "hoodies," "durags" and "twerk shorts."
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think
Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
Trump Spiritual Adviser, Paula White, Allegedly Broke into Bank Account of Rock Band Journey
In the realm of strange news stories: Donald Trump’s former spiritual adviser, Paula White, has been accused of breaking into the bank account belonging to the rock band Journey. Did you have that on your 2023 Bingo card?. The news comes on the heels of the increasing tension between...
‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
Priscilla Presley’s Massive Australian Home Hits the Market
Priscilla Presley’s massive six-bedroom, six-bathroom heritage-style home has hit the market in Australia. The price tag sits at a cool $3 million. The heritage-listed property is located in Bendigo, Victoria. Presley stayed in this home while she was in Australia last year. She chose to purchase the sprawling property...
NY Times Star Reporter Blake Hounshell Suddenly Dies
New York Times political journalist Blake Hounshell has died, according to a newsroom-wide memo sent to the paper’s staff on Tuesday. “Blake was a dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer of our country’s political scene,” executive editor Joe Kahn wrote. Hounshell died after “a long and courageous battle with depression,” his family wrote in a statement. Hounshell joined the Times in October 2021 and helmed its On Politics newsletter. Prior to that, he worked at Politico, where he served a number of roles including managing editor, digital editorial director, and editor-in-chief of Politico Magazine. Following the announcement of Hounshell’s death, his former and current colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to him as a reporter, editor, and friend.I am so shocked and so sad to hear about the tragic death of Blake Hounshell (@NYTBlake @blakehounshell.) I met him in Cairo when I was 22, on the day I got my very first newspaper job. I was excited when he joined The Times and wish I’d spent more time hanging out with him here. pic.twitter.com/sdvY78NTDt— Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 10, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
YSL The Label? Gunna Returns To Social Media & Says ‘Free Young Thug’, Gets Blasted By Other YSL Associates
Gunna makes his first social media post since being released after taking a plea in the YSL RICO case, Other YSL associates immediately fire back.
