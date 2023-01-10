ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NFL-Gronk predicts Buffalo's season of strife ending in Super Bowl glory

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLTZz_0k9dzy4300

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The city of Buffalo has faced some dark times this season but having overcome Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest and deadly winter blizzards, Rob Gronkowski predicts a storybook ending for the franchise's long-suffering fans.

The four-time Super Bowl champion and Buffalo native said the "brotherhood" of the NFL has been on full display this week, with teams honoring Hamlin and fans praying outside the Cincinnati hospital where the 24-year-old was being treated.

"It was unreal how everyone came together," Gronkowski told Reuters while promoting his Gronk Beach music festival, which will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona the day before the Feb. 12 Super Bowl in Glendale.

"It was a great situation where everyone joined as one, brought the love, brought the prayers and sent all that love and humanity to Damar," he said, noting that more than $8.6 million has been donated to Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser.

Eight days ago Hamlin had his heartbeat restored on the field as players cried, prayed and hugged and millions of television viewers looked on in horror.

Thanks to the quick actions of the Bills medical staff and the care of doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo on Monday. read more

"To see how much better he is doing is just amazing," Gronkowski said.

"And to see the love he is putting back out there is just spectacular. So I'm just hoping and praying that he returns to full health and he can live a healthy life. Sending love and prayers to him and his family."

DEADLY BLIZZARD

Hamlin's brush with death comes after the fiercest blizzard in 45 years struck western New York over Christmas weekend, claiming at least 38 lives in Buffalo. read more

A mid-November snowstorm forced the Bills to move a home game to Detroit and Gronkowski said the response from fans showed the true character of his fellow Buffalonians.

"Going over to the players houses, shoveling them out, plowing the snow in the blizzard so the players could get to the airport to fly out to the game just shows that Buffalo sticks together," he said.

"They're blue collar people and they love their Buffalo Bills, no doubt about that."

Gronkowski, 33, retired after nine seasons and three championships with the New England Patriots only to return to rejoin quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa, where the duo won another title at the end of the 2020 season.

He said he had originally envisioned playing for the Bills and was sorely disappointed when the front office at the time passed on him twice, leading to a "love-hate" relationship with the franchise that he says is now "all love."

Would he consider coming back again to suit up for the Bills or another team?

"Right now there's no consideration at all for anything like that," he said.

As for the Feb. 12 Super Bowl itself, he sees the red-hot San Francisco 49ers and their ruthless defense squaring off against his hometown Bills, who lost four consecutive Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993.

"And I'm going to have to say that the Bills are finally going to win a Super Bowl," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Los Angeles-based sports reporter who interviews the most impactful athletes and executives in the world. Covers breaking news ranging from the highs of championship victories to the lows of abuse scandals. My work highlights the ways in which sports and the issues of race, gender, culture, finance, and technology intersect.

Comments / 4

Arizona 123
5d ago

Buffalo had the best team going into the year but injuries have knocked them down. But the tragedy of that Monday night will have the commissioner and refs pushing them all the way to the title. The NFL loves a feel good story to talk about for the Super Bowl. We can call it Katrina 2.0!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin meets up with Bills ahead of playoff opener

Damar Hamlin made another milestone in his recovery Saturday by visiting the Buffalo Bills in person ahead of the team’s playoff opener. Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared an image of Hamlin on campus with teammates in Orchard Park, one day before the team faces Miami in the AFC wild-card round. From Matt Milano's Instagram story.... The post Damar Hamlin meets up with Bills ahead of playoff opener appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Dolphins Get More Bad Roster News Before Bills Game

The Miami Dolphins are looking less and less likely to mount an upset against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. On Saturday, the team downgraded starting offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg to OUT. He will not travel with the team to Buffalo for Sunday's first-round playoff game, per team insider ...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Tyreek Hill: This one will mean a lot more because I’ve never been an underdog

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is in an unfamiliar position entering the 2022 postseason: underdog. Spending his first six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill and his team were favored to win each of his first 13 postseason games. With rookie third-string quarterback starting Sunday’s game against the Bills, that is decidedly...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

AFC Wild Card Breakdown & Prediction

The AFC will go through Kansas City once again. This is a look at the AFC wild card and a breakdown between the teams. These division rivals will face each other once more this season but, there will be some changes. The Dolphins will be without two quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson to start his second career game.
Reuters

Reuters

680K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy