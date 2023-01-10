Read full article on original website
Black Desert - Official Maegu: New Class Combat Trailer
In this new combat trailer for the MMORPG Black Desert, get a look at the new class, Maegu, in action. Maegu, a Do wielder of the Jwado School, turns the world red with her spirit magic. Black Desert's first Twin Classes will go multi-platform, with Woosa launching on mobile on...
One Piece Odyssey - Official Launch Trailer (US)
Join Luffy and the Straw Hats on an adventure in One Piece Odyssey, available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. Watch the newest trailer to meet the crew and get a peek at this RPG adventure.
Genshin Impact - Official 'Endless Suffering' Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for the Genshin Impact. The RPG is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile, and PC.
Marvel Future Fight - Official January 2023 Update: Moon Temple Defenders Trailer
A new update for Marvel Future Fight features the ability to equip new uniforms for Shadow Shell (Moon Temple Defenders), War Tiger (Moon Temple Defenders), and Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Anniversary Special). The update also brings the ability to explore Area 13 during Dispatch Missions, and new hero tier upgrades for Shadow Shell (Tier-4 with new Striker Skill) and Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Tier-3 with new Ultimate Skill). Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the January 2023 update for the mobile RPG.
GTA Trilogy Could Reportedly Come to Steam Soon According to Updated Listing
Rumours have surfaced in the past about the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy making its way to Steam and Epic Games Store soon. But there are still no announcements or any official indication that the compilation of games is coming to these stores. However, some recent changes to the Steam back-end reveal that the popular gaming storefront is likely to list the GTA Trilogy really soon.
Dead Space Remake Launch Trailer Drops Alongside New Blog Post Detailing the Developer’s Twist on the Upcoming Title’s Story
One of the year's first big releases is right around the corner, as EA and Motive Studio prepare for the launch of the long-awaited remake of Dead Space. The space horror title makes its way to consoles and PC once again, with improved visuals and gameplay for players to relive the story of Isaac Clarke, aboard the USG Ishimura. The sci-fi horror title first made its debut in 2008, and the upcoming release sees the title being completely rebuild from the ground up which includes redesigned assets, character models and more.
Ocean Boy - Official Trailer
Set in the late 1980s, Ocean Boy is told through the eyes of a 13-year-old boy, Rockit. As he grapples to understand why his Mum’s not coming home, Rockit embarks on a magical holiday with his father, Bosch, only to discover they’re actually running from the law.
Genshin Alhaitham Web Event Answers
Prepare yourself for the debut of new character Alhaitham in Genshin Impact with a little pop quiz packed with delicious rewards! Participate in The Six Faces of Wisdom Web Event in Genshin Impact to claim Primogems, Mora, and more. Alhaitham has selected a reading list just for you. If you...
Chapter 5 - Abandoned Paradise
Having put an end to Geist's evil machinations and discovered the secrets of the Castle of Illusion in Chapter 4, you and your party are left in the lurch. With nothing else to go off of except the coordinates Geist left behind, Aria's investigation takes you back to the pod at the Northern Village Square. From there, events take an even stranger turn.
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
The Drop Review
The Drop premieres exclusively Jan. 13 on Hulu. The Drop starts off with a bang, literally. It gives us the entertaining basics about young married couple Lex (Anna Konkle) and Mani (Jermaine Fowler), transplants in Los Angeles who are enthusiastically trying to make a baby. But a destination wedding to Mexico with Lex’s old college friends ends up testing their whole relationship once an accident turns their stay into a trip from hell. The smart and witty premise that launches the main conflict ends up getting buried by an ensemble of absurdist friends who don’t really bolster the main story, as much as steal focus from it making for a fractured and uneven exploration of love and potential parenthood.
Hitman 3 Safe Combinations and Keypad Codes
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide covers all of the safe combinations and keypad codes you'll come across while playing the game. Below, you'll find a breakdown of each location, where the safes are located, and what the codes are. Much like Agent 47, you'll want to be...
Best Sentry Deck
Sentry was added as part of Marvel Snap’s The Power Cosmic season, alongside Knull, Darkhawk, and Silver Surfer, but he’s currently seen as the worst of the group. With that said, we’ll still provide tips on how to build the best Sentry deck if you still want to use him.
Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night - Official Trailer
A death game where “Game Over” leads directly to death in the real world. Sword Art Online the Movie Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night is coming to theaters this February. Tickets available on Fandango.
Best Knull Deck
Knull was recently added to Marvel Snap’s Pool 5 card list during The Power Cosmic season, and we’re going to show you how to build one of the best Knull decks. Using Knull won’t make or break a build, but he can be used to enhance a Deathwave deck.
League of Legends Mystery Champion
This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the clues provided thus far within League of Legends. Each day in-game for nine days, a new riddle is provided relating to a specific Champion, who you must then use in a game/be on a team with during that day to complete the mission.
A New League of Legends Spinoff Just Leaked
A League of Legends spinoff title for PC and consoles is reportedly in the works. First reported by Polygon, the leak comes from South Korea's games rating committee. According to the leak, the game is titled Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story and has been rated for PC and console.
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 1 Review
Warning: the following review contains mild spoilers for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, which is now streaming on Crunchyroll. The first new mainline Mobile Suit Gundam series in about seven years (not to mention the first TV series in the franchise to feature a female protagonist), Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is a grand return that doesn’t miss a step. It feels boldly new while maintaining the long-running franchise’s pet themes and interests, when it’s not outright disguising them. From series director Hiroshi Kobayashi (most recently on Netflix’s Spriggan adaptation) plus series composer and screenwriter Ichirō Ōkouchi (Turn A Gundam, Sk8 the Infinity) it hits all of the classic Gundam touchstones from a compelling new perspective -- for starters, with one of the most compelling twists on the formula in that the Aerial suit itself is quite probably a living thing.
Game Scoop! 705: What the Heck Is Going On with Ubisoft?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Ryan McCaffrey -- are trying to wrap their heads around what's going on with Ubisoft. They also flip through the January 2008 issue of OXM, which was a much happier time for Ubisoft. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
