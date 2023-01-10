Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Launch Trailer (US)
Join Luffy and the Straw Hats on an adventure in One Piece Odyssey, available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. Watch the newest trailer to meet the crew and get a peek at this RPG adventure.
IGN
Black Desert Mobile - Official Woosa Gameplay Trailer
Take a look at Woosa in action as she takes on various enemies in this latest trailer for Black Desert Mobile. Woosa can utilize a butterfly motif as she can summon a massive storm from the beating wings of a butterfly. Black Desert's first Twin Classes will go multi-platform, with...
IGN
GTA Trilogy Could Reportedly Come to Steam Soon According to Updated Listing
Rumours have surfaced in the past about the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy making its way to Steam and Epic Games Store soon. But there are still no announcements or any official indication that the compilation of games is coming to these stores. However, some recent changes to the Steam back-end reveal that the popular gaming storefront is likely to list the GTA Trilogy really soon.
IGN
Stars Fell Again - Official Trailer
Bryce is ready to propose to Madison while they visit her family for Christmas. However, the spontaneous wedding of Madison's sister Harper throws Bryce's perfect proposal plans into a tailspin.
IGN
How to Get Kecleon in Pokemon Go
It's here! Kecleon has finally made its debut in Pokemon GO. This sneaky little Color Swap Pokemon can be discovered and caught in Pokemon Go starting January 7, 2023. However, you won't find Kecleon just out in the wild. Instead, you will have to look somewhere a little unordinary to catch a Kecleon for yourself.
IGN
Gunfight At Rio Bravo - Official Trailer
When mysterious Russian gunslinger Ivan Turchin (Nevsky) rides into a small Texas town, he runs afoul of a bloodthirsty outlaw gang known as The Hellhounds. Outmanned and outgunned, the town must put their trust in Turchin to protect them from annihilation at the hands of the bandits. The gunslinger finds allies in the form of Marshal Austin Carter (Gruner) and Sheriff Vernon Kelly (Cornet), and together the three must make a desperate stand against impossible and violent odds.
IGN
Ocean Boy - Official Trailer
Set in the late 1980s, Ocean Boy is told through the eyes of a 13-year-old boy, Rockit. As he grapples to understand why his Mum’s not coming home, Rockit embarks on a magical holiday with his father, Bosch, only to discover they’re actually running from the law.
IGN
Dead Space Remake Launch Trailer Drops Alongside New Blog Post Detailing the Developer’s Twist on the Upcoming Title’s Story
One of the year's first big releases is right around the corner, as EA and Motive Studio prepare for the launch of the long-awaited remake of Dead Space. The space horror title makes its way to consoles and PC once again, with improved visuals and gameplay for players to relive the story of Isaac Clarke, aboard the USG Ishimura. The sci-fi horror title first made its debut in 2008, and the upcoming release sees the title being completely rebuild from the ground up which includes redesigned assets, character models and more.
IGN
Hitman 3 Safe Combinations and Keypad Codes
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide covers all of the safe combinations and keypad codes you'll come across while playing the game. Below, you'll find a breakdown of each location, where the safes are located, and what the codes are. Much like Agent 47, you'll want to be...
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
IGN
Best Knull Deck
Knull was recently added to Marvel Snap’s Pool 5 card list during The Power Cosmic season, and we’re going to show you how to build one of the best Knull decks. Using Knull won’t make or break a build, but he can be used to enhance a Deathwave deck.
IGN
League of Legends Mystery Champion
This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the clues provided thus far within League of Legends. Each day in-game for nine days, a new riddle is provided relating to a specific Champion, who you must then use in a game/be on a team with during that day to complete the mission.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 13-17
Destiny's loot hobo, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
IGN
Genshin Alhaitham Web Event Answers
Prepare yourself for the debut of new character Alhaitham in Genshin Impact with a little pop quiz packed with delicious rewards! Participate in The Six Faces of Wisdom Web Event in Genshin Impact to claim Primogems, Mora, and more. Alhaitham has selected a reading list just for you. If you...
IGN
John Carpenter Hints at an Upcoming Dead Space Film, But He's Not Involved
Horror film legend John Carpenter really, really loves Dead Space. The director of The Thing, Halloween, and Escape From New York has talked about it extensively in the past. And amidst his love of the series, Carpenter may have just inadvertently teased a film adaptation before it was ever officially revealed.
IGN
Best Sentry Deck
Sentry was added as part of Marvel Snap’s The Power Cosmic season, alongside Knull, Darkhawk, and Silver Surfer, but he’s currently seen as the worst of the group. With that said, we’ll still provide tips on how to build the best Sentry deck if you still want to use him.
IGN
Prove It To Me
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission Prove It To Me. This mission begins immediately after completing We’re Fighting a War. Now that you're looking to join the militia, you need to prove your skills to Captain Kouri. Follow Captain Kouri on your bike to...
IGN
Chapter 5 - Abandoned Paradise
Having put an end to Geist's evil machinations and discovered the secrets of the Castle of Illusion in Chapter 4, you and your party are left in the lurch. With nothing else to go off of except the coordinates Geist left behind, Aria's investigation takes you back to the pod at the Northern Village Square. From there, events take an even stranger turn.
IGN
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Season 1 Review
Warning: the following review contains mild spoilers for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, which is now streaming on Crunchyroll. The first new mainline Mobile Suit Gundam series in about seven years (not to mention the first TV series in the franchise to feature a female protagonist), Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is a grand return that doesn’t miss a step. It feels boldly new while maintaining the long-running franchise’s pet themes and interests, when it’s not outright disguising them. From series director Hiroshi Kobayashi (most recently on Netflix’s Spriggan adaptation) plus series composer and screenwriter Ichirō Ōkouchi (Turn A Gundam, Sk8 the Infinity) it hits all of the classic Gundam touchstones from a compelling new perspective -- for starters, with one of the most compelling twists on the formula in that the Aerial suit itself is quite probably a living thing.
Comments / 0