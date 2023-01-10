German premium car brands handled supply chain woes better than VW

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Premium brands BMW (BMWG.DE), Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) and Audi navigated last year's automotive supply chain challenges better than the mass-market Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) brand, company data showed on Tuesday.

Though the fourth quarter provided universal relief for the carmakers, China's extensive lockdowns early in the year were particularly hard on sales volumes.

Mercedes-Benz recorded the lowest fall in full-year output at 1%, pulled down by the Chinese market, according to a trading update by the luxury carmaker.

Audi's deliveries fell 3.9% to 1.61 million, with Europe the only region to register marginal growth after an 18.7% jump in German sales.

In China, the high-end brand sold 8.4% fewer cars than last year and all-electric sales rose by only 9.8%. That compared with only a 1% drop in Mercedes-Benz total sales and its 143% leap in deliveries of electric and hybrid vehicles.

BMW suffered the largest absolute fall among premium carmakers of 4.8% in brand sales, attributed by the company to supply chain bottlenecks and the Chinese lockdowns that eased towards the second half of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SozeL_0k9dzXQY00

The Volkswagen brand fared worst year on year, with a 6.8% fall in sales attributed to supply chain issues affecting all model types.

Both BMW and Mercedes-Benz sales picked up in the fourth quarter as European supply chains improved and China relaxed its strict COVID-19 policies, though some companies have warned that rising coronavirus cases among staff could still stymie output.

Volkswagen did not report separate fourth-quarter sales. The Volkswagen group is due to report deliveries on Thursday.

BMW's total deliveries beat Mercedes-Benz by about 355,000 despite registering a fall from last year's levels in every major region from Europe to Asia and the Americas.

Mercedes-Benz has said it is no longer chasing volume, focusing instead on increasing profit margins to at least 15% in 2022 and marketing itself as a luxury brand selling exclusive products.

To that end, its top-end Maybach brand achieved record sales in 2022, Tuesday's data showed, up 37% from last year while sales of entry level models plunged by 10%.

