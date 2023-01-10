ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Justin Hurwitz (‘Babylon’) continue his undefeated streak at Golden Globes?

By Christopher Tsang
 5 days ago
This year’s Golden Globe nominees for Best Original Score contain a multitude of established composers from different genres of films, including four previous winners in the category. One of those winners, Justin Hurwitz , has a perfect record with the Globes as he’s won all three of his prior bids: score for “La La Land,” song for “City of Stars” (from “La La Land”) and score for “First Man.” Now he’s up for Paramount Pictures ’ “ Babylon ,” which revolves around the early days and the transition of Hollywood in the roaring 1920s. Can Hurwitz continue his undefeated streak and win his fourth career Golden Globe, or will one of the other esteemed composers stop him in his tracks?

This is Hurwitz’s fifth collaboration with director Damien Chazelle , with whom he has composed all of his films and shared his awards career with. While Hurwitz has been up and down the road with the Oscars – repeating his award wins for “La La Land,” while being shockingly snubbed for “First Man” – he has never lost a Golden Globe and seems like will continue to put up a fight. The “Babylon” soundtrack is an epic scale of heavy contemporary jazz, featuring a wide and blasting range of brass instruments and percussion to highlight the aesthetic and transition of old Hollywood.

“Babylon” also has done very well at the Globes in terms of nominations , earning bids for Best Comedy Film, Best Comedy Actor for Diego Calva , Best Comedy Actress for Margot Robbie and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt . As of this writing, Hurwitz is tied in critics’ prizes with Michael Giacchino (“The Batman”) for the most wins in Original Score with five, so there is a lot of support behind him. (Giacchino is not up in this Globe category, nor is he shortlisted for the Oscars.)

As it stands, Hurwitz leads Gold Derby’s collective odds at 37/10, with a whopping 1,600 users predicting him for the win. Trailing in second place with 39/10 odds is Hildur Guðnadóttir for “Women Talking,” who won on her first Golden Globe notice in 2020 for “Joker.” Even though she is only one of the two nominations for “Women Talking,” the same was true for Hurwitz when he surprisingly won for “First Man” the year before, so anything is possible at the Globes.

But it does look like it may be a runaway for Hurwitz as the rest of the nominees have less than 700 users supporting them. Sharing 4/1 odds are the other three contenders: John Williams for “The Fabelmans,” who holds the record in this category with the most nominations (24) and wins (4, alongside Maurice Jarre and Dimitri Tiomkin ); Alexandre Desplat for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” who has won twice and has been nominated eight times in the last decade; and Carter Burwell for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” who is on his fourth nomination and the only composer who hasn’t won a Golden Globe.

Williams and Desplat have surprised in the past with wins for “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “The Painted Veil,” so that is definitely something to watch out for. But if Hurwitz triumphs, he will tie Alan Menken and Hans Zimmer for three wins in this category and win his fourth Golden Globe overall.

