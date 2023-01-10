Fork Union Military Academy Announces Next Athletic Director

Fork Union Military Academy has announced the selection of John Blake as Athletic Director, responsible for the operations, administration, and performance of the school’s athletic program. Blake will be assuming the role previously held by John Shuman, as Shuman moves into the school’s Advancement Office as Major Gifts Officer.

John Blake comes to FUMA from St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville where he has worked for 25 years, most recently as Director of Alumni Engagement. Blake is best known to Fork Union Military Academy’s sports fans as the longtime head coach of the Saint’s varsity football program, one of FUMA’s fellow Prep League members.

Blake built a record of 175 wins and 75 losses, winning the VISAA Division 2 Football State Championship six times (1998, 1999, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2010) in 11 appearances in the championship game. Blake was named Coach of the Year 23 times by the VISAA and other media while at St. Anne’s-Belfield School.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the athletic program at Fork Union Military Academy,” stated Blake. “Athletics has always been a big part of my life, so to be offered this position is a challenge I look forward to.”

Blake began his coaching career more than 35 years ago, coaching Boys Lacrosse and Football at Albemarle High School in 1984-1985. He was named the Head Boys Lacrosse Coach at Western Albemarle High School in 1986 and led his lacrosse teams to VISAA State Championships in 1990 and 1991. He was named Coach of the Year five times while at Western Albemarle. His athletic roles at Western Albemarle included serving as Assistant Varsity Football Coach and Defensive Coordinator, Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, Junior Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach, and 9th Grade Boys Basketball Coach.

His athletic roles at St. Anne’s-Belfield have included serving as Varsity Assistant Boys Basketball Coach, Junior Varsity Head Boys Basketball Coach, Head Middle School Boys Basketball Coach, Head Middle School Boys Lacrosse Coach, and Assistant Varsity Girls Lacrosse Coach. Blake has played many other roles while on staff at St. Anne’s-Belfield including Athletic Facilities Coordinator, Director of Buildings and Grounds, Development Officer, Director of Young Alumni Relations, and Director of Alumni Relations.

“We conducted a national search for this position and received over a hundred applications throughout this process,” said Colonel David L. Coggins, USMC (Ret.), the President of Fork Union Military Academy, “and we found that John Blake was ideally suited for this position. He has established a record of competitiveness and creativity in building, rebuilding, and inspiring winning teams, and he has an equally impressive record in school administration and development. We look forward to his bringing that positive energy and impact to all of our athletic teams and programs.”

Blake is expected to start work at Fork Union Military Academy on February 20, 2023.