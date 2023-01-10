ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, LA

Zion Williamson Shows Off Style With Courtside Outfit

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daxHB_0k9dyegy00

Zion Williamson impressed fans with his fashion choices during a New Orleans Pelicans game.

Before suffering a hamstring injury, Zion Williamson was dominating on the court. Now, the NBA All-Star is taking over the tunnel with his pregame outfits. Williamson showed off his fashion sense during Monday night's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards.

Williamson wore a pair of classic Nike shoes designed in collaboration with rapper Travis Scott . Additionally, the bruising power forward wore a bright crimson hoodie from the brand of skateboarder Boo Johnson.

View the original article to see embedded media.

As always, our focus is on the shoes. Williamson has a signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand, but the 22-year-old went with a pair of shoes that were arguably the biggest release of 2018. Below is everything fans need to know about the kicks Williamson wore on Monday night.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1

A detailed look at Zion Williamson's shoes.

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Williamson wore the Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 in the 'Sail' colorway. The lifestyle shoes were released in August 2018 for $150 but sold out immediately. According to StockX , the average resale price is now $1,238.

The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most popular silhouettes in the American company's history. Plus, any shoe Scott works on instantly turns to gold. This time, the rapper went with a sail canvas upper contrasted by a chrome Swoosh logo and a Cactus Jack patch on the laces.

As Williamson bides his time to get back on the court, he is refusing to let naysayers wipe the smile off his face. We love to see it. We also love to see his impressive sneaker rotation. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the court.

Recommended For You

Zion's Shoes Drop In New Colorway

Trae Young's Iced-Out Chain Features New Logo

LeBron & Nike Celebrate Milestone

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed

Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed

The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed

This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
495
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy