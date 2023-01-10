ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

kenosha.com

Kenosha County Parks apparel now available

Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha HarborMarket teaming up with Visit Pleasant Prairie to bring outdoor market to Prairie Springs Park

Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market. ... Established in 2018, Visit Pleasant Prairie mission is to enhance the economy through tourism by promoting amenities, shopping, and recreational, and commercial opportunities within the Village – in all seasons – regionally and beyond. Visit www.visitpleasantprairie.com for more information.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
kenosha.com

Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Austin

Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes. Austin is a 2.5-year-old energetic, large, floofy boy. He LOVES to play!...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Lake County man charged with murdering his cousin

WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing charges for killing his cousin who he lived with at a home in Wadsworth. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Quentin Harvell, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a wellbeing check with called for his cousin Monica Green, 47. Another one...
WADSWORTH, IL
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death

Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death. A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marcellus Duckworth on Friday, Jan. 13 to 25 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision. Duckworth is the Milwaukee man convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Gabby Landry near 65th and Thurston in Feb. 2022.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Two Hurt, Two Arrested After Lake County Shootout

(Beach Park, IL) A shootout near a Beach Park gas station left two people injured, and two people behind bars. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say they were dispatched to a shots fired call Sunday morning in the 39-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue, but no one was around when they arrived. They later got calls about injured parties at both Vista East and Advocate Condell hospitals. One of those victims, identified as 23-year-old Cyria Selvy of Zion, was an alleged participant in the shootout, and was wanted on outstanding warrants. She is now being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. The other alleged participant in the shootout, 45-year-old Rigoberto Morales of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. He’s being held on a 150-thousand-dollar bond. The other gunshot victim was not identified, nor charged…and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
BEACH PARK, IL
wgtd.org

A Gun Going Off by Mistake May Have Killed a Racine Bar Owner

(WGTD)---The Racine man shot and killed on New Year's Day in the bar he owned may have been hit by friendly fire. According to a criminal complaint, 66-year-old Avery Stewart was in the process of trying to calm down an irate customer amidst a lot of pushing and shoving when a gun discharged.
RACINE, WI

