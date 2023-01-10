The most enticing feature of the Parlux Digitalyon Light Air Ionizer is just how light and easy it is to use. It comes with controls on the handle that can't be accidentally pressed when you're holding the hair dryer, a cool-shot button, plus variable heat and speed settings. However, on the highest temperature setting the heat can get a little intense, so if you plan to use it on your child's hair, too, then you may want to stick to the lower heat setting. Overall, though, we found its comfortable form and stylishly simple offering a joy to use.

1 DAY AGO