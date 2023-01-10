Read full article on original website
Bagged vs bagless vacuums: which is best for you?
This bagged vacuum cleaner is the smallest canister vacuum in the Numatic Henry range. On test, we found that no mess was too big for it, with the vacuum remaining unfazed by even by the rubble that landed in front of it. It comes with crevice, dusting and brush tools for detailed cleaning, although we mainly use it with the combi floor tool on carpeted and hard floors.
Amzchef ZM5003 Smoothie Countertop Blender review
An affordable blender, the Amzchef ZM5003 is a great option that will happily cope with most of your basic blending tasks. However, its blades aren’t as effective at handling frozen food, and its travel container keeps popping off the base. Nevertheless, it’s worth considering if you’re on a budget.
Nectar Essential Hybrid Mattress Review 2023
Nectar’s Essential Hybrid is the brand’s entry-level hybrid mattress, although it doesn’t have a budget price tag. The mattress is particularly suited for back sleepers and it does a great job at alleviating back pain. Lightweight side sleepers may find the Essential Hybrid a little too firm and we don’t think it’s supportive enough for heavier weight stomach sleepers, but there’s a lot to recommend this mattress for others.
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
'Delta Airlines' Flight Forced to Abort Takeoff and the Footage Is Pretty Scary
Passengers must have been pretty freaked out.
Priscilla Presley’s Massive Australian Home Hits the Market
Priscilla Presley’s massive six-bedroom, six-bathroom heritage-style home has hit the market in Australia. The price tag sits at a cool $3 million. The heritage-listed property is located in Bendigo, Victoria. Presley stayed in this home while she was in Australia last year. She chose to purchase the sprawling property...
How to watch The Traitors: the UK, US and Australian hit reality TV show
If you didn't see The Traitors, you missed out, big time. The must-watch show of 2022 breathed new life into the reality genre and became the definition of water cooler TV, bringing comparisons to the first season of Big Brother. And as for the finale, well, let's just say it's not for the faint-hearted.
I revamped my gaming desk to improve my mental health – and it really helped
Be it how I’m wired or a lazy trait I’ve yet to defeat, I struggle with messiness at the best of times - as my mother would surely agree after years of dealing with the cesspit that was my teenage bedroom. But, across multiple lockdowns, several house moves...
DualSense vs Razer Wolverine V2 Pro: which PS5 controller is right for you?
If you’re in the market for an additional PS5 controller, you could stick to the official Sony-made gamepad or see what the third-party manufacturers offer. Third parties often cater their controllers to specialist gaming, such as Razer’s Wolverine V2 Pro, which is made to fit more competitive esports play. We’re comparing the two controllers in this DualSense vs Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller guide so you know which one is best for you.
How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online – gritty crime thriller starring Jeremy Renner 2023
If Kingstown felt a lot like hell on Earth before, try picturing what's in store for Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) now that the uneasy alliances between guards and prisoners on the inside, and gang-leaders and law enforcement on the outside, have broken down spectacularly. Read on to find out how to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online from anywhere – don't forget to use your 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).
Don’t miss Currys epic floorcare January Sales
Currys has launched the New Year in style with its epic floorcare January Sales (opens in new tab), offering major price cuts on some of the biggest brands in the world, including Samsung, Vax and Hoover. Keeping your floors clean - be they carpet, hardwood, laminate or lino - doesn’t...
PNY XLR8 SSD Gaming Kit review
The PNY XLR8 SSD Gaming Kit is one of the best-value PS5 drives in 2023. While it may no longer be top of the pack in terms of raw numbers, aggressive pricing, an excellently-designed heatsink, and consistent performance make this console-focused CS3140 bundle worth considering for your machine. Pros. +
How French schools gave us Das Keyboard, the most hardcore keyboard ever made
If you have ever experienced typing on a Das Keyboard product, you might think that it was the work of some German engineer obsessed with the mechanical art of translating a perfect keystroke into the platonic ideal of a font in a word processing app. In reality, it's because nobody tought Das Keyboard's founder how to actually type.
Two months with the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover and I’m a grudging water-cooled mattress convert
It turns out that being a reviewer of sleep tech is a lot like being Goldilocks. Before you ask, yes I do have an unhealthy preoccupation with porridge - salted, not sweet - but that’s not where this already slightly painful analogy is going. Testing sleep tech is all...
Groov-e's super-cheap soundbars want to give your budget TV an easy upgrade
A cheap TV usually means poor sound quality, which usually means splashing out on a soundbar. Unfortunately, many of the best soundbars come with sizeable price tags of their own. So give a big hand for Groov-e's new range, which is designed to be every bit as affordable as that bargain TV you just bought.
Parlux Digitalyon Light Air Ionizer review
The most enticing feature of the Parlux Digitalyon Light Air Ionizer is just how light and easy it is to use. It comes with controls on the handle that can't be accidentally pressed when you're holding the hair dryer, a cool-shot button, plus variable heat and speed settings. However, on the highest temperature setting the heat can get a little intense, so if you plan to use it on your child's hair, too, then you may want to stick to the lower heat setting. Overall, though, we found its comfortable form and stylishly simple offering a joy to use.
How to watch Your Honor season 2 online from anywhere
Where do you go when you hit rock bottom? If you're Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), you grow a beard, prowl the streets, lament on what he calls "that one moment, that one decision", and eventually, after more than a little cajoling and strong-arming from assistant US Attorney Olivia Delmont (Rosie Perez), you try to make things right again. Read on as we explain how to watch Your Honor season 2 online and from anywhere.
mdlondon Blow hair dryer review
Following more than a decade in the reviews business, it's rare for a product to surprise us. The Blow hair dryer from mdlondon is lightweight yet feels luxurious; it's compact yet powerful; and it gave our fine hair the shine, volume and bounce we crave. It isn't perfect – its design and price won't be to everyone's taste – but it's a strong entry in an increasing sea of competition.
The Fitbit Charge 5 crashes to a record-low price in massive Fitbit sale at Amazon
If you're looking to jumpstart (or restart) your New Year's resolutions, Fitbit trackers can be highly beneficial, and luckily for you, Amazon is offering some fantastic Fitbit deals - including the Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 (opens in new tab) (was $149.95). That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a feature-packed fitness tracker.
