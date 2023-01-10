Read full article on original website
Related
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Chamber Requests Photo Submissions
The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau requests community members submit photos for consideration for the cover of the 2023 Damariscotta Region Guide. Photos should be hi-resolution, have a vertical orientation, and should depict the beauty of the area, either on land or the water. Photo submission deadline is Monday, Jan. 30.
lcnme.com
LA Class of 2026 Hosting Bottle Drive
The Lincoln Academy class of 2026 is running a bottle drive in partnership with Bonus Redemption in Newcastle. Students are looking for bagged redeemable bottles and cans to be dropped off at the outdoor container. Since the collection location is outside, donations may be deposited at any time. This fundraiser is continuous and will remain active for the foreseeable future.
lcnme.com
Laura Fortman at Chats with Champions
Laura Fortman will speak about current trends in Maine’s labor market, innovative hiring practices, and what the Department of Labor is seeing and doing within the world of work. Chats with Champions is a free community offering from Skidompha Library at 184 Main St., Damariscotta. Sherman’s Maine Coast Book...
lcnme.com
Kay Hannah’s Paintings at the Bristol Area Library
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The watercolor and pastel paintings of Kay Sawyer Hannah are on exhibit at the Bristol Area Library for the month of January. Hannah grew up in Round Pond and New Harbor and is proud to be a descendent of some of Bristol’s earliest settlers. She graduated from Bristol High School and the University of Maine where she majored in biology and education and later from the University of Vermont, subsequently providing speech-language services to children and adults over a 24-year period mainly in the Burlington, Vt. area.
lcnme.com
Conservation District Announces Annual Plant Sale Fundraiser
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District’s 2023 Spring Plant Sale catalog is now available in print and online. Plants are available for pre-order, either online or by mail through Tuesday, April 18. This year curbside pick-up of plant orders is available on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, and “Cash and Carry” on Saturday, May 13. Quantities are limited so order early, and often, for the best selection!
lcnme.com
GSB Cancels Classes Due to Hoax
(Updated) For the second time in two months, Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta received an emailed bomb threat hoax that forced the closure of the school. Classes at GSB were canceled Friday, Jan. 13 after the school received an email referencing bombs being placed in the school as well as the homes of four specific employees, according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department. The hoax threat closely resembles an incident from Dec. 21, when the school received an email about a bomb being placed in the building and in the homes of four employees.
lcnme.com
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr.
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr., 76, died Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A memorial service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. A full obituary will appear in a future...
lcnme.com
Maranacook ground Lady Eagles
Maranacook girls basketball team defeated Lincoln Academy 57-25 in the Bears den on Jan. 13. The Eagles led 8-6 at the quarter break. Maranacook won the next three quarters and led 19-12 at the half and 39-16 at the end of three. The Black Bears were led by N. Monlar with 19,and K. Kubicki 10. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle 9 and Ally Poole 5.
lcnme.com
Kenneth R. Freeman
Kenneth R. Freeman, 86, of Whitefield, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home with loved ones by his side. He was born in Augusta on Jan. 14, 1936, the son of Edward and Lena (Bradley) Freeman. Ken worked at the MaineGeneral Medical Center, Gardiner for over 40 years as...
lcnme.com
Black Bears raid Eagles nest
Maranacook defeated Lincoln Academy 71-62 in the Eagles nest on Jan. 13. The Black Bears led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter. Lincoln rallied to pull within three with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Keagan McClure scored back to back hoops, and sank five of six foul shots down the stretch to seal Maranacook’s win. Brayden St. Pierre led Maranacook with 24 points, and McClure added 18 and Jacob McLaughlin 12. Lincoln was led by Gabe Hagar with 17, Lucas Houghton 11, Nate Ma.
Comments / 0