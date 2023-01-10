Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits to Decrease With Ending of Federal Aid
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, passed by Congress in late December, ends a federal program that has been providing additional benefits to households enrolled in Wisconsin’s FoodShare program. FoodShare households have been receiving the maximum amount for their household size or $95, whichever is more. In recent months, an...
Wisconsin Weekly: Wisconsin property owners liable for contamination they didn’t cause
Of note: This week we highlight a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Erin Gretzinger exploring gaps in state law when it comes to property owners’ responsibility to clean up contamination. Gretzinger tells the story of Zach Skrede, who bought a home and 20 acres of land in Adams County that he did not know was contaminated with asbestos-laden roofing material. Skrede fought for two years with state regulators and a roofing company, which finally agreed to clean up the contamination. But some owners in Wisconsin are not so lucky. They can be held liable to pollution they don’t even know about.
cwbradio.com
Fairest of the Fairs Selected for 2023
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Wisconsin's newest Fairest of the Fairs is from Green Lake County. 22-year-old Sharlene Swedlund took that title this week after judging at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs convention. Swedlund is a Manufacturing student at Blackhawk Technical College and works at Kuhn North American. She'll be tasked...
cwbradio.com
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
northernnewsnow.com
Wis. joins coalition in support of the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Cancellation Plan
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers announced that Wis. has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the federal government in two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. The two cases concern the Biden Administration’s targeted...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Residents Will See Higher Electric Bills
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Millions of people across Wisconsin will see higher electric bills this year as utilities face rising costs and make significant investments across their systems. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, or WPS, drew heat from community...
wpr.org
Outdated zoning makes addressing Wisconsin's housing shortage more difficult
Wisconsin needs 140K new housing units by 2030 to meet demand. Wisconsin’s housing shortage is expected to worsen by the end of the decade, and outdated zoning codes could make it harder for municipalities to address the issue. A new report from Forward Analytics, the research arm of the...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Wisconsin Residents Gain $213 Benefit If They Fit The Requirement
Inflation has cooled off since November 2022. But living costs remain high. Some Wisconsin residents can welcome $213 to help with one significant bill. Housing cost account for 30% or more of Americans' income.
wpr.org
Wisconsin solar projects get a boost after federal omnibus bill sends more than $255.7M to the state
Communities across Wisconsin are funding a variety of solar projects after the $1.7 trillion bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act earmarked more than $255.7 million for Wisconsin. Sun Prairie is receiving a hefty $3.2 million in federal funding that will go toward a solar radiation water pollution control facility. Leaders describe it...
WSAW
Gov. Evers, DVA announce over $420,000 in grants for veterans and families
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond announced Thursday that $424,970 in grants will be awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families. “As a state, Wisconsin is a...
wpr.org
Gov. Tony Evers appoints southwestern Wisconsin farmer to Natural Resources Board
Gov. Tony Evers says he’s appointing Viroqua farmer Paul Buhr to the board that sets policy for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Buhr has been nominated to fill the seat of Bill Bruins on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board. Bruins agreed to resign immediately at the end of last year, according to a DNR email.
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
cwbradio.com
Local Participants in Annual Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The annual Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention was hosted by the Manitowoc and Calumet County Juniors in Manitowoc, Wis., Jan. 6-8. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, more than 400 Holstein members, chaperones, and volunteers were in attendance to help make the event a success. Throughout the convention, junior members participated in numerous contests including speaking, arts and crafts, photography, Dairy Jeopardy and Dairy Bowl.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Republicans Urging Adoption of a Flat Income Tax
(By Jonah Beleckis, Wisconsin Public Radio) Citing efforts to retain or attract more people to Wisconsin, state Republicans are urging the adoption of a flat income tax as lawmakers in the Capitol prepare for another round of state budget negotiations this year. According to Jonah Beleckis with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
wearegreenbay.com
10 northeast Wisconsin companies named finalists in state’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards
(WFRV) – Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been named finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, 10 of which are located in northeast Wisconsin. The finalists were announced on January 12, and the Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.
wtmj.com
Robin Vos talks bipartisan cooperation, Wisconsin surplus & tax breaks on The Steve Scaffidi Show
MILWAUKEE — Steve Scaffidi was joined by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday morning to discuss his recent conversations with Governor Tony Evers, the state surplus, abortion laws, tax breaks and more. Mere days after speaking with the Governor, Scaffidi asked Vos about the relationship between Evers and...
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
