ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits to Decrease With Ending of Federal Aid

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, passed by Congress in late December, ends a federal program that has been providing additional benefits to households enrolled in Wisconsin’s FoodShare program. FoodShare households have been receiving the maximum amount for their household size or $95, whichever is more. In recent months, an...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Wisconsin property owners liable for contamination they didn’t cause

Of note: This week we highlight a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Erin Gretzinger exploring gaps in state law when it comes to property owners’ responsibility to clean up contamination. Gretzinger tells the story of Zach Skrede, who bought a home and 20 acres of land in Adams County that he did not know was contaminated with asbestos-laden roofing material. Skrede fought for two years with state regulators and a roofing company, which finally agreed to clean up the contamination. But some owners in Wisconsin are not so lucky. They can be held liable to pollution they don’t even know about.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Fairest of the Fairs Selected for 2023

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Wisconsin's newest Fairest of the Fairs is from Green Lake County. 22-year-old Sharlene Swedlund took that title this week after judging at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs convention. Swedlund is a Manufacturing student at Blackhawk Technical College and works at Kuhn North American. She'll be tasked...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments

(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Residents Will See Higher Electric Bills

(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Millions of people across Wisconsin will see higher electric bills this year as utilities face rising costs and make significant investments across their systems. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, or WPS, drew heat from community...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Gov. Evers, DVA announce over $420,000 in grants for veterans and families

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond announced Thursday that $424,970 in grants will be awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families. “As a state, Wisconsin is a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

Local Participants in Annual Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The annual Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention was hosted by the Manitowoc and Calumet County Juniors in Manitowoc, Wis., Jan. 6-8. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, more than 400 Holstein members, chaperones, and volunteers were in attendance to help make the event a success. Throughout the convention, junior members participated in numerous contests including speaking, arts and crafts, photography, Dairy Jeopardy and Dairy Bowl.
MANITOWOC, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Republicans Urging Adoption of a Flat Income Tax

(By Jonah Beleckis, Wisconsin Public Radio) Citing efforts to retain or attract more people to Wisconsin, state Republicans are urging the adoption of a flat income tax as lawmakers in the Capitol prepare for another round of state budget negotiations this year. According to Jonah Beleckis with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught

MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy