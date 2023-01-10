Inside GQ’s “Cocktails and Conversation” Party at Milan Fashion Week. One of the best parts of Milan Fashion Week men’s, besides seeing the future of menswear being written before our eyes on the runways, is the conversations the GQ team has over antipasti and aperitivos about how the clothes we’re looking at will impact the wider world. This season, we decided to bring these conversations out of the trattoria and in front of an audience of friends and peers with a panel discussion exploring the cultural influence of menswear. Hosted by GQ Italia’s Federico Sarica and moderated by Will Welch, the panel featured a cast of industry all stars: triple-OG A.P.C. founder Jean Touitou, playwright and Gucci guy Jeremy O. Harris, and Supreme alum and Awake NYC founder Angelo Baque. A choice quote, courtesy of Mr. Touitou: “What is swag if not snobbery?” The energy at Ristorante Shangri-La continued into the post-panel cocktail, where the likes of Joe Alwyn, Will Sharpe, and Machine Gun Kelly came through to raise a glass. Check out how the night unfolded below.

