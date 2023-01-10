Read full article on original website
Rebel Wilson Bundles Up With Her Baby Girl in Oversized Outerwear & Versatile Boots
Rebel Wilson took a photo of herself swaddling her newborn daughter Royce Lillian, posting the moment on Monday before heading onto a plane on her Instagram with the caption, “Holiday time…let’s go! R & R & R .” Wilson was bundled up for the occasion, fighting off the cold in boots. The “Pitch Perfect” actress sported neutral layers, dressed down in a tan ribbed button up cardigan worn overtop a thinner white quilted jacket. Layering up still, the quilted jacket was styled overtop an oversized white hoodie. On bottom, Wilson wore white jeans with a slouchy fit that matched her...
The Year in Wacky Hats
You can't miss the hats. Weird and wonderful, they have popped up in all corners of men's style: from the extravagant high-fashion crowd to the cool-dude, cortado-drinking streetwear set. Style savants like Tyler, the Creator oscillate between furry trapper hats and vintage-inspired baseball caps without missing a beat. The headwear of Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory—a strappy leather visor worn with a silk scarf, but also rhinestone trucker hats—is artful enough to inspire sartorial envy. This month, the Japanese fashion tastemaker Motofumi "Poggy" Kogi posted a photo of a 360-degree brimmed Yankees hat, which immediately ricocheted across the fashion blogs. From bucket hats to balaclavas and beyond, it has been a banner year for advanced-level headwear.
Our New Year's Style Resolutions
Forget “going to the gym” or “meditating.” The truest New Year's resolutions are all about what you wear. Here's how the GQ staff is shaking things up in 2021. Find the right coat. The best resolutions are specific tasks you can accomplish in the precious few days when the "New Year, New You" energy is still strong. ("Sign up for a half marathon" is much better than "start running.") So I'm keeping it concrete: Hit the after-holiday sales and finally find my perfect big, flowy wool overcoat. —Chris Cohen, wellness editor.
1017 Alyx 9SM RTW Fall 2023
The reason the 1017 Alyx 9SM fall 2023 show was a standing affair became apparent as the fashion pack crowded into the Spazio Maiocchi art gallery in Milan: A raised catwalk had been installed in front of Mark Flood paintings, which inspired designer Matthew William’s collection, sometimes very literally.
The 15 best faux-leather leggings that elevate even the most basic outfit
Faux-leather leggings are stylish, vegan-friendly, and more affordable than genuine leather options. These are our 15 favorite pairs.
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
iheart.com
In or Out? Here Are the Fashion Trends for 2023
If you follow fashion trends, here's what's to come in 2023!. · Swap your oversized sunglasses for small, rectangular styles – the more “Matrix,” the better. · Slim-fit blazers are being replaced by oversized cuts. Try an oversized blazer with defined shoulders instead of unlined slim-fit ones that don't keep their shape.
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
BBC
Adidas loses stripes row trademark battle with luxury designer Thom Browne
Adidas has lost a court case to try to stop a fashion designer from using a four-stripe design. The sportswear giant argued that luxury brand Thom Browne Inc's four stripes were too similar to its three stripes. Browne argued that shoppers were unlikely to confuse the two brands as -...
What Will You Wear in 2023? Lime Green and Cargo Pants, Actually
Skeptics scoff, but trend forecasting, the delicate process by which professionals determine to the best of their ability what we’ll all be wearing and doing this time next year, might be one of our most stimulating cultural exercises. The people want answers, and the answers have arrived. 2022 was odd. Not as destructively manic as 2021 and nowhere near as lost and desultory as 2020, but the year had a transitional, oddly conservative formality to it, as though laying down a firm but unsteady foundation for us to stand on through our next twelve months. To determine what 2023’s biggest...
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
ETOnline.com
The 12 Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon: Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and More
Whether you like it or not, winter is here. With chilly temps, snow, and rain storms amongst us, now’s the time to take stock of what boots are in your closet to keep your feet warm and dry this season. Whether heading out for a tough snowy hike or running errands, a great pair of winter boots is particularly important because having the right grip is a must when walking down icy streets.
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in All-Leather & Lug-Sole Boots for Mirror Selfie in Her Closet
Kourtney Kardashian suited up to take on winter in edgy style this week. In a new post shared to Instagram Stories, the Lemme founder posed in a mirror selfie taken in her walk-in closet on Wednesday evening. For the occasion, she wore a black leather shearling-collared jacket atop a matching set of leather trousers. A plain black turtleneck top completed her monochrome outfit. When it came to footwear, Kardashian appeared to slip on a pair of utilitarian lug-sole boots. Though her style was seen on the carpet behind her, the Poosh founder seemed to wear a pair of black calf-high boots with rounded toes...
ETOnline.com
Major Michael Kors Deals Are Here: Save Up to 70% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Winter Boots and More
Winter is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors sale is taking up to 70% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, coats, accessories, and even boots for the winter.
Lisa Rinna Suits Up in Structured Alexander Wang Blazer Dress and Faux-Fur Lined Boots at ’80 For Brady’ World Premiere
Lisa Rinna suited up for a night out at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival world premiere of “80 For Brady” at Palm Springs High School in Palm Springs, Calif. yesterday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who said this week she would not return to the show, looked sharp in a black Alexander Wang blazer dress with a structured, boxy fit and broad 80’s-esque shoulders. The double-breasted dress was a midi length and was belted and was followed by a pseudo pencil skirt with deep front-facing pockets. Rinna toted a crystalized Alexander Wang bunny bag and wore her...
anothermag.com
From Martine Rose to Prada: A Guide to Men’s Fashion Week
With more U-turns than the British government circa 2020, fashion is at its wildest yet. But among PR crises and more worldly woes, a hunger for spectacle and fresh blood reigns supreme – especially in menswear. From Martine Rose’s Pitti debut to Gucci sans Alessandro Michele, milestone moments abound this January.
Gwen Stefani Mixes Black & White Prints in Buckled Booties & Stella McCartney Minidress for Gxve Beauty
Gwen Stefani proved her penchant for prints for her latest Gxve venture. While posing on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning singer lounged in a black and white swirl-printed minidress by Stella McCartney. The one-shouldered piece featured an asymmetric sheer neckline, layered atop black fishnet tights for a punky edge. Stefani finished her look with layered rings, checkerboard-printed and black dip-dyed bangs to bring her ensemble a retro sheen. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) Completing the “Make Me Like You” singer‘s ensemble was a pair of sleek Alexandre Vauthier booties. Her sold-out Yasmin style featured black and white...
The UGG Ultra mini platform boots back are in stock in a brand new color
TikTok's favorite UGG boot is back in stock in a brand-new color.
The Timex Marlin Is a Golden Age Watch That Still Looks Killer Today
If we learned anything from 2022’s hottest watch drops, it’s that nothing gets collectors worked up more than rainbow colored gemstones, ultra-thin movements, and re-animated classics from the golden age of watch design. As you might expect, a gem-set bezel or a wafer-thin mechanical movement can easily run you six figures, but these days, there are plenty of covetable historical re-editions to be had for far less. Among the best of them is the Timex Marlin, a dressy watch straight out of the Mad Men era that you don’t need a swanky corner office to afford.
Inside GQ’s “Cocktails and Conversation” Party at Milan Fashion Week
Inside GQ’s “Cocktails and Conversation” Party at Milan Fashion Week. One of the best parts of Milan Fashion Week men’s, besides seeing the future of menswear being written before our eyes on the runways, is the conversations the GQ team has over antipasti and aperitivos about how the clothes we’re looking at will impact the wider world. This season, we decided to bring these conversations out of the trattoria and in front of an audience of friends and peers with a panel discussion exploring the cultural influence of menswear. Hosted by GQ Italia’s Federico Sarica and moderated by Will Welch, the panel featured a cast of industry all stars: triple-OG A.P.C. founder Jean Touitou, playwright and Gucci guy Jeremy O. Harris, and Supreme alum and Awake NYC founder Angelo Baque. A choice quote, courtesy of Mr. Touitou: “What is swag if not snobbery?” The energy at Ristorante Shangri-La continued into the post-panel cocktail, where the likes of Joe Alwyn, Will Sharpe, and Machine Gun Kelly came through to raise a glass. Check out how the night unfolded below.
