Busy night for Umatilla fire crews
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
RPD responds to car headed for river
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Officers responded to a car accident in Wye Park and found a car that almost drove into the river. The driver reportedly told police he meant to go backwards, but put the car in drive instead of reverse. According to the RPD the driver had a...
Morning news and weather update January 13: Two fires in Umatilla, car almost ends up in Columbia, 9 dead in Selma tornado and warm temperatures and rain for the weekend
Fire crews responded to a structure fire and a semi truck fire over night. A man with a suspended license almost drove into the Columbia River in Richland. 9 people are dead after a tornado in Selma and warm temperatures and rain showers are on tap for the weekend.
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
Car headed for Columbia
Richland Police responding to an accident at Wye Park found a car that had almost driven into the Columbia. The driver was cited for a suspended license.
City of Richland announces old Red Robin off George Washington Way is being torn down
RICHLAND, Wash. — The city of Richland announces some big changes coming to the city. The old Red Robin building located off 924 George Washington Way just next to Wendy's is coming down. The owner of the building decided to tear the building down, making room for another popular...
Man charged for November murder in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6. Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to probable cause...
