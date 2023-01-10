ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Busy night for Umatilla fire crews

UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
UMATILLA, OR
RPD responds to car headed for river

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Officers responded to a car accident in Wye Park and found a car that almost drove into the river. The driver reportedly told police he meant to go backwards, but put the car in drive instead of reverse. According to the RPD the driver had a...
RICHLAND, WA
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
KENNEWICK, WA
Car headed for Columbia

Richland Police responding to an accident at Wye Park found a car that had almost driven into the Columbia. The driver was cited for a suspended license.
RICHLAND, WA
Man charged for November murder in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6. Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to probable cause...
PASCO, WA

