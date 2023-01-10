ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Young superfan surprised with tickets to Bengals Wild Card game

CINCINNATI — Days before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card playoff matchup at Paycor Stadium, a young Cincinnati fan received a big surprise. If you are looking for a Bengals statistic, ask River Blank. "Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase both have 1000 receiving yards,...
Deserving fans score free Bengals tickets

CINCINNATI — Who Dey Nation is getting ready to cheer for the Bengals Sunday night. Twenty special fans will get a front-row seat inside Paycor Stadium Sunday at no cost thanks to a special donor. We met two of the recipients heading to the game. "Well, I heard Lamar...
Faith and Football: How Bengals team chaplain found his new calling

A linebacker for the Bengals for nine years, Vinny Rey was a leader on the field. Now he leads the players in a different way, as a team chaplain. "My wife and I never thought we'd be in formal ministry, but we were involved whether we did things with couples or groups we served in the community. One day we went and handed out quarters at a laundromat on the West Side. So, I was already involved in the works of ministry, so it was just time for me to formally get involved. I thought hey, this is what I love. I love the Lord and I love football," Rey said.
