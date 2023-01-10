Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Restaurant Review--Otto's in CovingtonLibby Shively McAvoyCovington, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
WLWT 5
Former Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson travels to Cincinnati; plans to 'reimburse' Mixon
Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson is headed to Cincinnati ahead of the Bengals' Wild Card playoff matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Johnson announced that he was on his flight to Cincinnati on Friday morning in a tweet. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
WLWT 5
Bengals' defensive assistant is coaching the team one catch phrase at a time
Mark Duffner's official role with the Bengals is senior defensive assistant. His unofficial title: the man of many catch phrases. "My favorite is 'hurry up and snap it', yelling at the scout team quarterback 'hurry up and snap' but I hear that a lot," head coach Zac Taylor said. For...
WLWT 5
Young superfan surprised with tickets to Bengals Wild Card game
CINCINNATI — Days before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card playoff matchup at Paycor Stadium, a young Cincinnati fan received a big surprise. If you are looking for a Bengals statistic, ask River Blank. "Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase both have 1000 receiving yards,...
WLWT 5
Deserving fans score free Bengals tickets
CINCINNATI — Who Dey Nation is getting ready to cheer for the Bengals Sunday night. Twenty special fans will get a front-row seat inside Paycor Stadium Sunday at no cost thanks to a special donor. We met two of the recipients heading to the game. "Well, I heard Lamar...
WLWT 5
Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz previews Bengals' upcoming playoff game vs. Ravens
The anticipation for the Cincinnati Bengals upcoming playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday is building, even from Bengals greats who understand the pressure and intensity of the playoff stage. Former 12-year Bengal Anthony Munoz is a Hall of Fame member, 11-time Pro Bowler and a nine-time member of...
WLWT 5
Faith and Football: How Bengals team chaplain found his new calling
A linebacker for the Bengals for nine years, Vinny Rey was a leader on the field. Now he leads the players in a different way, as a team chaplain. "My wife and I never thought we'd be in formal ministry, but we were involved whether we did things with couples or groups we served in the community. One day we went and handed out quarters at a laundromat on the West Side. So, I was already involved in the works of ministry, so it was just time for me to formally get involved. I thought hey, this is what I love. I love the Lord and I love football," Rey said.
WLWT 5
'We just tried to show unity, show love and show support': Burrow on impact, aftermath of Hamlin's hospitalization
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says his outlook hasn't changed in the wake of Damar Hamlin's collapse during Monday Night Football two weeks ago, but says something similar happening is always on the table. "You always know that's a possibility," Burrow told NBC Sports' Maria Taylor in...
Comments / 1