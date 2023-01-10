A linebacker for the Bengals for nine years, Vinny Rey was a leader on the field. Now he leads the players in a different way, as a team chaplain. "My wife and I never thought we'd be in formal ministry, but we were involved whether we did things with couples or groups we served in the community. One day we went and handed out quarters at a laundromat on the West Side. So, I was already involved in the works of ministry, so it was just time for me to formally get involved. I thought hey, this is what I love. I love the Lord and I love football," Rey said.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO