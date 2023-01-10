Read full article on original website
NRN editors discuss John Cywinski’s new job, In-N-Out’s move to the east coast and the ICR Conference
This week on the Extra Serving podcast, an award-winning product of Nation’s Restaurant News, NRN editors Holly Petre, Sam Oches, and Leigh Anne Zinsmeister spoke about John Cywinski’s departure from Applebee’s and his new job at Modern Restaurant Concepts. Last week, John Cywinski left his position as...
Smalls Sliders is planning big things
In 2019, the founders of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux spun off a second concept called Smalls Sliders, which features a simple menu of cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, fries and milkshakes. The concept now has six locations open – all near its hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana – with over 40 more in development.
