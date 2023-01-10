The Louisiana State University gymnastics team's preparation for today's meet at the University of Kentucky must have felt a little different in one key aspect — security. One week removed from a scene that unfolded at the University of Utah and described as disturbing by a former Olympic gymnast, the Tigers are taking extra precautions with the safety of their athletes. At the season-opener in Utah last week, fans of LSU star and social media sensation Olivia Dunne disrupted other competitors' routines by waving posters of Dunne and chanting "We want Livvy! Give us Livvy!"

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO