athleticbusiness.com
LSU Increases Security at Gymnastics Meets After Dunne Mobbed
The Louisiana State University gymnastics team's preparation for today's meet at the University of Kentucky must have felt a little different in one key aspect — security. One week removed from a scene that unfolded at the University of Utah and described as disturbing by a former Olympic gymnast, the Tigers are taking extra precautions with the safety of their athletes. At the season-opener in Utah last week, fans of LSU star and social media sensation Olivia Dunne disrupted other competitors' routines by waving posters of Dunne and chanting "We want Livvy! Give us Livvy!"
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Big Ten Commissioner Warren to Step Down, Join Bears as President and CEO
The NFL's Chicago Bears on Thursday announced that now former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will assume the role of team president and CEO. Warren, 59, boasts 21 years of experience as an NFL executive with the St. Louis Rams (1997-2000), Detroit Lions (2001-03) and Minnesota Vikings (2005-19) and most recently served as Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference (2020-23).
