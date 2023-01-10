Read full article on original website
Related
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.
nrn.com
Smalls Sliders is planning big things
In 2019, the founders of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux spun off a second concept called Smalls Sliders, which features a simple menu of cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, fries and milkshakes. The concept now has six locations open – all near its hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana – with over 40 more in development.
nrn.com
McDonald’s Lunar New Year campaign taps into AI, AR technology
McDonald’s has recruited award-winning digital content creator Karen X Cheng for its Lunar New Year campaign. McDonald’s campaign features creative designs by Cheng applied to an augmented reality filter, a metaverse experience and a commercial that uses artificial intelligence. On Instagram, users can experience the transition from the...
Comments / 0