ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
nrn.com

Smalls Sliders is planning big things

In 2019, the founders of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux spun off a second concept called Smalls Sliders, which features a simple menu of cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, fries and milkshakes. The concept now has six locations open – all near its hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana – with over 40 more in development.
BATON ROUGE, LA
nrn.com

McDonald’s Lunar New Year campaign taps into AI, AR technology

McDonald’s has recruited award-winning digital content creator Karen X Cheng for its Lunar New Year campaign. McDonald’s campaign features creative designs by Cheng applied to an augmented reality filter, a metaverse experience and a commercial that uses artificial intelligence. On Instagram, users can experience the transition from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy